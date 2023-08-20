Kundali Bhagya August 20 written update: Karan recognizes Preeta’s laugh; Palki scolds Rajveer

Kundali Bhagya August 20 written update: Amid ongoing rehearsals, Kavya insists that Rajveer and Palki join her in a dance. Rakhi echoes the sentiment, encouraging them to participate alongside Kavya. Despite his initial hesitance to dance in front of everyone, Rajveer is coaxed by their collective enthusiasm and ends up performing with Kavya and Palki.

Rakhi and Dadi praise Rajveer's performance, leaving him bashful. To avoid the attention, he heads to the kitchen for a glass of water. Palki follows him, noticing he is drinking cold water, but Shrishti told Palki earlier that Rajveer prefers room-temperature water.

Palki scolds Rajveer for drinking cold water and not taking care of himself. She lectures him about health and well-being, but Rajveer becomes captivated by Palki's beauty and starts staring at her. When Palki catches him gazing, Rajveer blushes, realizing he had been lost in admiration and hadn't been paying attention to her words. As the interaction continues, Palki asks Rajveer if he will take her somewhere, referencing an earlier conversation they had. As Rajveer didn't listen to the earlier conversation he was not sure what Palki was telling him but he promised to fulfill her request.

Observing Rajveer's reaction to the idea of going to a haunted place, Palki is intrigued by his lack of skepticism regarding her belief in ghosts.

On the other hand, Shaurya and Sandy converse when Shanaya purposely stumbles to gain Shaurya's attention. He saves her from falling and playfully warns her against such actions.

Shanaya then offers to perform for everyone, garnering praise from Kavya. This leads to Kavya suggesting Palki's performance, followed by her urging Rajveer to convince Palki.

Amidst the festivities, Shaurya draws Palki onto the dance floor, sparking a dance between them that makes Rajveer visibly envious.

Meanwhile, Karan is about to descend the stairs when Dadi encourages him to join the dance. Reluctant due to an impending important meeting, Karan is ultimately convinced, imagining himself dancing romantically with Preeta during his performance.

Afterward, Palki prepares to leave with Shanaya, but Karan offers to drop them home. As Karan's gesture continues, Rajveer doesn't invite Karan into his home, prompting Karan to tease him.

Gurpreet expresses her concerns to Srishti about Preeta's perceived connection to Karan. Gurpreet says that Preeta thinks Srishti knows something. Preeta arrives and mentions that she is going to Palki’s place to get some green chilies.

As Karan leaves, he stops when he hears someone laughing and recognizes Preeta's laugh. He gets excited at the prospect of her being at Palki's house. His eagerness drives him to park his car nearby and enter Palki's house.

