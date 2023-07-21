Kundali Bhagya: Did Paras Kalnawat just COMPARE himself to Tom Cruise?

The handsome hunk, Paras Kalnawat kickstarted his innings on the silver screen with the role of Sanjay Prince in Star Plus’s drama Meri Durga. However, he rose to fame with the role of Samar Shah in Star Plus’s drama Anupama. For the unversed, the show is a massive success and Paras courted positive acclaim from the audiences – not just for his dashing looks, lovable character but also for his acting chops. However, Paras decided to make an exit from the show owing to a dispute with the producer Rajan Shahi which he openly went on to address in interviews and also during his participation in Colors TV’s dance reality show Jhalak Dhikla Jaa.

A few months back Zee tv’s popular drama Kundali Bhagya took a generational leap and Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad were roped in as the new addition to the star cast. The story now focuses on the lives of Karan and Preeta’s twin sons Rajveer and Shaurya Luhra and their love story with Dr Palki. Paras has been basking in attention for his role as Rajveer Luthra and recently he filmed a dangerous action sequence for the show without using a safety harness.

Paras Kalnawat opens up on his dangerous action sequence

Popular actor Paras Kalanwat recently made a comeback on the television screens with Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya after a successful stint in Anupama. The young actor was on cloud nine being part of such a popular show. With his extreme dedication perfectly in place, Paras decided to step out of his comfort zone and try something new and adventurous to please his loyal fans.

This is why Paras decided to perform his own stunts on the show without the help of safety equipment. The actor decided to document this stunt and took to his Instagram account to share the video from the sets while filming it. In the video, Paras is seen climbing a bus which is hung by a crane and he held himself on top of it with one hand and he broke the real glass sheet with another hand. In the caption he wrote, ‘The bus was hanging on a crane through a cliff, I did it without a harness and yes it was a real glass sheet. Damn did I do it before Tom Cruise could try this stunt?’

Take a look at the post here

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017. In the recent episodes, Nidhi has falsely accused Rajveer and Preeta comes forward to protect him. The show airs every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

