Kundali Bhagya fame Paras Kalnawat shares pic with co-star Sana Sayyad, fans shower love

Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya has been running successfully for almost five years now and has never failed to impress the audience. Be it the storyline or the impressive characters, the makers have always made sure that the fans are hooked to the show. Meanwhile, some new faces have been introduced in the show and Paras Kalnawat is among one of them.

Recently, Paras AKA Rajveer Luthra has posted a pic from the show in which he is carrying his co-star Sana Sayyad in his arms.

"Pehli Baar Hai Ji Pehli Baar Hai Ji, Iss kadar #PalVeer ki dhun sawar hai ji," caption of the read.

As soon as the post went viral, fans started to comment on the post.*Whistles, Uff the chemistry, omgg waiting for this episode, OMG perfect scene for Palveer, Kahi phir se isko rishab mat banana please he'll be the best if he's the lead in role", fans could not help commenting.

Another fan commented, "I Just Wish to see palki with rajveer not shurya Because #Palveer make perfect Jodi."

About the show

The first episode of Kundali Bhagya was aired in 2017 and had Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura in the lead roles. Since March 2023, the story has taken a generation leap and lot of changes are seen in the cast.

Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali have entered as lead roles. Shakti Arora who had replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar is not longer a part of the show and Shakti Anand will be playing Karan Luthra in this leap.

