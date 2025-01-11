Kundali Bhagya fame Ruhi Chaturvedi becomes a mother; Shraddha Arya has the sweetest name for little one
On January 9, Kundali Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi has given birth to a baby girl. Her co-stars showered love on the new mom.
Actress Ruhi Chaturvedi is a mom now! The Kundali Bhagya fame announced the birth of her first baby, a girl, after five years of marriage with husband Shivendraa Om Saainiyol. Her co-stars Shakti Arora, Shraddha Arya, and other colleagues and friends showered love on her.
On January 11, Ruhi Chaturvedi took to her official Instagram handle to announce the arrival of her baby girl. She uploaded a picture featuring a teddy bear in the background that reads, “Welcome to the world, Baby Girl. Ruhi (heart emoji) Shivendraa 9/01/25” In the caption, she wrote, “Our Baby Girl Is here! #shivkirooh #hamaribeti #lovelovelove #blessedlife”
The Kundali Bhagya actress’ co-stars and colleagues congratulated her in the comments. Her co-star Shraddha Arya called the newborn ‘jalebi’ and wrote, “Wowwwwww... can’t wait to see my little jalebi.” For the unversed, Shraddha also became a mother to twin babies—a boy and a girl—in November 2024.
Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife, Vinny, wrote, “wow.. this is such great news!!! Big big love to our lil Angel. God bless..” Supriya Shukla also commented, “Awwwwww... Ruhi.. Shiv. lovely.. God bless the Angel.”
Arjti Taneja, Shakti Arora, Anjali Anand, Sheezan Khan, and Neha Adhvik Mahajan, among others, congratulated the actress. Fans of the actress showed love and wrote that now, Shraddha's babies and her girl will be best friends.
Talking about Ruhi Chaturvedi, she married Shivendraa in 2019 on December 2. While she earned her breakthrough with Kundali Bhagya, the actress also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Her husband has worked alongside Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in Choti Sarrdaarni. It was in November 2024 that she announced her pregnancy on the day of her husband's birthday. The couple uploaded a heartfelt video to announce the news.
