Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya stuns in bottle green satin lehenga; Fans can't take their eyes off her

Shraddha Arya is one of the top actresses on Indian television currently. The talented actress made her debut in showbiz in a Tamil movie and later bagged her first project in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She is currently seen in the popular television drama Kundali Bhagya as Preeta. Most recently, Shraddha was seen in a cameo in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As she enjoys an immense fan following, Shraddha keeps her fans updated with regular posts on social media.

Shraddha adorns a simple satin lehenga with minimal accessories

The Kundali Bhagya actress recently shared a series of images posing in a mesmerising green satin lehenga. A witty caption accompanied her pictures as she wrote, "Real Smiles hai, No Filter Vibes Hai..." The actress looked absolutely stunning in this traditional outfit. The dupatta that she flaunted featured gorgeous golden floral embroidery work all over the georgette material. While the green lehenga is very simple, it is the golden borders on the edge that made her look ethereal. She completed her look with minimal jewellery, only stone danglers matching her outfit and subtle make-up.

Take a look at Shraddha Arya's outfit here:

She gets full points on her fashion style with a bold statement that less is more. The actress often posts her pictures in various outfits but looks like her traditional style is all that gets her ardent fans mesmerised.

Fans have been posting endless comments on her post. A fan wrote, "Your smile, your hair, your beautiful eyes, your height, everything is beautiful, you are missing a new project that deserves this talent." Another fan wrote, "Love your Shraddhaarya." A fan commented, "I can't take my eyes off you, God willing." Another fan commented, "Ek hi dil hai Shraddha kitni baar churayogi "(There is only one heart, how many times will you steal from me)

Shraddha Arya on the work front

In 2007, Shraddha Arya made her debut on-screen as a participant in India's leading Cinestar's Ki Khoj. Over the years, she has been part of hit shows, namely Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and more. She captured hearts with her portrayal of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, a show produced by Ekta Kapoor. Since its inception in 2017, the show has remained a constant favourite among viewers, and Shraddha's performance has been a pivotal part of its success. Fans affectionately refer to her as Preeta which stands as a testament to her popularity.

