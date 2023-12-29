Kundali Bhagya PROMO: Karan and Preeta concerned over Palki’s kidnapping; Is it Shaurya’s evil move?

ZeeTV’s Kundali Bhagya is gearing up for some intense drama. The upcoming track on the show will revolve around Palki’s abduction. The show which has been entertaining the audience for a long time, is currently focusing on the story of the second generation which includes Sana Sayyad as Palki, Paras Kalnawat as Rajveer, and Baseer Ali as Shaurya.

Palki to get kidnapped in Kundali Bhagya

In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, viewers witnessed Palki getting harassed by some unruly goons. Rajveer appears on the scene and tries to save Palki by confronting them. On the other hand, Preeta goes to meet Shaurya who is currently behind the bars. She finds Karan in the police station and soon after, the two get into a heated argument regarding Shaurya's actions. Preeta accuses Karan of being unacquainted with his own son’s behavior.

In the upcoming episode, the war of words between Karan and Preeta continues. Preeta tells Karan that her love can change Shaurya and promises to give him the affection he needs. Karan says that Preeta should provide Shaurya with all the love because he is her son also and it is her responsibility. As their argument goes on, a constable intervenes to inquire if they know Palki. He then reveals that Palki has been abducted leaving Karan, Preeta and Shaurya astonished.

The upcoming plot has already raised anticipation among the viewers. It will now be interesting to see how the story unfolds further.

Take a look at Kundali Bhagya’s recent promo:

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya. It is one of the most talked-about and highly-rated shows on TV right now. The compelling developments in its storyline along with the freshly introduced cast are some of the factors that are working in its favor. The show has been on air since 2017. It is backed by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s production banner Balaji Telefilms.

Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali in prominent roles. It airs every Monday-Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV. It streams digitally on the Zee5 app.

