Kundali Bhagya PROMO: Preeta's Luthra house return; vows vengeance on Nidhi

An interesting twist is about to happen on the Kundali Bhagya. The show has been running for six years and viewers have given lots of love to actors. In the upcoming week, Shrishti, who has been kidnapped by Nidhi, dies. This will make Preeta melancholic and vows to return to Luthra's house and throw Nidhi out of the house.

In the upcoming week, Preeta pledges that she will destroy Nidhi's life and her dream to live with Luthras, especially with Karan.

Preeta returns to Luthra's house; Nidhi shocked

The promo opens, with Preeta entering Luthra's house and taking a vow that she will not leave the house until she gets Nidhi out of the house. Everyone seems to be happy to see her and Nidhi is shocked. As she stops Preeta, Preeta gives her a slap on her face, shocking everyone. She vows to destroy her life and take revenge for her sister.

In the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya, Rajveer asks the police for help in finding Shrishti, who has been kidnapped. Nidhi, who is unaware of Shrishti's kidnapping, stops the car in a warehouse and sees Shrishti there. She shouts at Rocky, who tells her that they will have to kill her if she doesn't stop. Nidhi is shocked to see that they have kidnapped Shrishti instead of Preeta.

Nidhi is then worried that Shrishti will be difficult to handle, as she is strong and tries to run away. Rocky agrees that Shrishti will be a challenge, but he is confident that they can keep her under control.

Meanwhile, while Preeta is growing increasingly worried about Shrishti's whereabouts, she takes matters into her own hands and decides to search for her sister herself. Preeta attempts to reach out to Rajveer, but her calls go unanswered. As Preeta sets off on her quest, little does she know that her actions have been observed by Arohi, who is not, in fact, a victim of kidnapping.

Preeta senses that she is being followed and tries to dodge them but they catch her. Nidhi sees Shrishti unconscious and tells her that now she will also kill Preeta. Shrishti pushes her through the boxes and ties her. Shrishti warns Nidhi that till she is alive, she will protect her sister till the end.

Nidhi became furious and spilled petrol all over the warehouse after being released by Rocky. She hit Shrishti with an object as she was trying to escape, causing her to lose consciousness. Nidhi then set the entire warehouse on fire, leaving Shrishti trapped inside.

