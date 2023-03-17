Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Anand confirmed to play Shraddha Arya's husband? Here's what we know

Popular show Kundali Bhagya has been on the air for more than six years now and has left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Now the show has taken a 20-year generation leap, and actors such as Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyed, and Baseer Ali have been roped in to essay the lead roles. After the 20-year leap, Shakti Arora who essayed the role of Karan Luthra is no longer a part of Kundali Bhagya because he does not want to play father to grown-up children. Now, the search is complete as actor Shakti Anand has been roped in to essay Karan Luthra opposite Shraddha Arya.

Shakti Anand to essay Karan Luthra:

Now in a chat with ETimes TV, Shakti Anand spoke about getting associated with a successful show like Kundali Bhagya and also spilled beans about his role. He told the publication that he is proud to enter the show, which has been running for six years. Shakti mentioned that he will essay the role of Karan Luthra, and it will be a completely new story with grown-up children in the show. He also confessed that he is sure that the makers will bring a lot of twists and turns to the show.

When asked if playing father to a 24-year-old son bothers him, Shakti said, “I am not essaying this old father, who is just sitting and telling children to finish their food (laughs!). I will have many shades to portray, so I have no qualms playing a father." On the professional front, Shakti Anand was last seen in Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani starrer Channa Mereya.

Speaking about his character Karan Luthra, the role was initially essayed by Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was a part of the show since its inception. Later when the actor took an exit from the show, Shakti Arora was roped in by the makers to essay Karan Luthra. After a 20-year leap, Shakti Arora and Sanjay Gangani are no longer a part of Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha Arya, who essays the role of Preeta, continues to be a part of the show.

Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

