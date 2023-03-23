Kundali Bhagya: Shakti Anand talks about replacing Shakti Arora, says 'Honestly, it’s not very easy..'

Kundali Bhagya has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline throughout its glorious 5-year run. In the last couple of days, viewers saw that Karan (Shakti Arora) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) have been blessed with twin boys but met with an accident while on their way to a vaccination camp. With Karan slipping into a coma, Preeta wakes up only to find out that one of her children is missing and has been kidnapped by Anjali to take revenge and to separate Karan, and Preeta from one of their babies. However, after a turn of events Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) manages to save Preeta along with her child in the nick of time.

Amidst all this high-octane drama, the show took a 20-year leap, where the viewers witnessed the entry of popular actors Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali in pivotal roles. Paras essays the role of Rajveer Luthra, whereas Baseer essays the role of Shaurya Luthra. Along with them, in the upcoming episodes, viewers will see popular actor Shakti Anand replacing Shakti Arora as Karan Luthra. For the unversed, Shakti Arora left the show because he does not want to play father to grown-up children. Shakti Anand will play Preeta’s husband, and father of Rajveer and Shaurya Luthra in the show.

Shakti Anand talks about replacing Shakti Arora:

Ecstatic to join the show, Shakti Anand said “I am proud to enter a show that has been a hit for years on television. And now after the recent 20-year leap, I will be seen playing the role of Karan Luthra. Honestly, it’s not very easy to replace a character that has been played by someone else, but I will give my hundred percent and try my best to win the fans' love. Being a father will allow me to depict a wide range of emotions, so I have no qualms about playing one. I am glad that I have been given this opportunity and I am really looking forward to a positive response from the viewers!”

Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

