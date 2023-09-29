Kundali Bhagya Written Update 29 September: The love triangle between Palki, Shaurya and Rajveer ignites

Nidhi reaches home and finds that the house is all decorated for Dahi Handi. She asks Girja about the celebration and says that there will be a competition between Shaurya and Rajveer. Radha and Girja talk about the past of the Luthra house when Nidhi suddenly says that she is Karan's wife but Rishabh intervenes. He says that this is not a matter to be discussed since Nidhi is just like a family. Badi Dadi asks Nidhi to see where is Shaurya. She goes to see him, but Karan stops her and asks where she has been all this time. She is worried that Preeta and Shrishti threatened her but says that she went to a friend's house who invited her for Janamsthami.

Nidhi enters Shaurya's room where Shaurya is a bit nervous. She tells him that she will always vouch for him to win. She asks Shaurya that he must go to sleep as tomorrow is a big day. She leaves the room as she gets a call. Her friend Arohi calls her. Nidhi is furious with her that she has been calling her but she didn't pick up. She later says that Preeta is planning to enter Luthra's house but she doesn't want that. Her friend says that if she has already told her that she won't come for Karan then Nidhi must not worry.

Nidhi says that Preeta is just trying to distract her but will take the Luthra family on her side. Later she invites Arohi to come for the festival. On the other hand, Rajveer enters home to see that no one is at home. As Preeta and Shrishti come home, Preeta asks Rajveer where was he all day. Rajveer also throws a question that she was also missing from home. Preeta asks him that he must first answer her question. Before Rajveer answers, Shrithi says that he was informed that he was going out. Later Preeta scolds Shrishti that she is spoiling him. Rajveer tells Shrishti that he will be going to Luthra Mansion for Dahi Handi. She is shocked to hear this.

Now Shrishti must find out some way so that Preeta doesn't go to Luthra's house. Daljeet dreams that both of her daughters are well-settled and rich just like Shaurya. She dreams that Shanaya and Shaurya are together and prays to god that this must come true. Rajveer and Mohit talk about how arrogant Shaurya is. Mohit points out that he has started liking Palki. At first, Rajveer calls it bogus but Mohit keeps on asking why he takes care of both girls. He says that it's out of respect but Mohit clearly says that he does love Palki.

Now Rajveer starts to question whether is actually in love or not. He even thinks that Shaurya might also love her. At the festival, both Rajveer and Shaurya make an exquisite entry with their Radhas, Shanaya, and Palki. At a point Sharurya and Rajveer are together with Palki and Palki gives an angry look to Shaurya and Rajveer sees her with affection.

This episode was viewed on Zee5.

