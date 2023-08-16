Kundali Bhagya written update, August 16: Karan tells Bani that he misses Preeta

Karan tells Bani that he misses the time he spent with Preeta and how she used to prank him. Karan tells Bani that he misses Preeta deeply and expresses his wish for her to return home. Bani consoles him, urging him to find solace in feeling Preeta's presence in their hearts. Rishabh joins the conversation, assuring Karan that Preeta will come back to him and encouraging him to share his feelings. Rishabh emphasizes that Preeta's absence is causing his longing. He seeks to see Karan smile again. Bani and Rishabh cheer up Karan's spirits. Karan promises Bani and Rishabh that he will bring Preeta back.

Bani expresses her desire for this miracle to happen, revealing her longing for Preeta's return. Karan wonders whether Preeta is missing him too. Shrishti asks Preeta what is she thinking, to which she confesses her worry about an unfamiliar feeling plaguing her mind. She asks Shrishti about her and Karan's connection. Shrishti thinks Karan is Preeta’s husband and love, and their relationship is connected to her soul. She says she cannot stop thinking about Karan and feels he is calling her. Shrishti convinced Preeta by making up a story.

Khurana informs Daljeet that he has dropped Mahi at the train station. Shanaya advises Palki to undergo a makeover, believing she needs a transformation. Palki shares her intention to assist Bani at the Luthra house. Shanaya shares that she is asked to design Kavya's wedding attire. Palki expresses her concerns about Shanaya distancing herself due to Kavya. Shanaya promises a makeover but Palki sets a condition – she insists Shanaya accompany her to the temple, which Shanaya agrees to, surprising Palki.

Meanwhile, Kavya asks Rishabh and Rakhi about their secret outing. Karan says that they are going out to buy Kavya a gift to applaud her for saving Rajveer. Rakhi concurs and emphasizes her awareness of the truth. Karan asks him to get a gift for Kavya from his side as well.

Shaurya is praised by Mahesh for his hard work and success. Shaurya tells them that he has some friends coming over for lunch. Karan and Mahesh ask him to enjoy his day.

Nidhi strives to assert her influence and confront Preeta. Shanaya's makeover successfully impresses Palki, earning Daljeet and Khurana's admiration. They express their wishes for Palki to marry into a rich family. Rishabh and Karan share light-hearted moments, pondering their fortunes in finding true love and life partners. The family embraces laughter and bonds over shared experiences, while the question of genuine love remains in the air.

This episode was watched on Zee5