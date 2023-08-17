Kundali Bhagya written update, August 17: Nidhi tries to kill Preeta

Karan tells Rishabh that Preeta hurts his feelings but now that he had talked about it he is feeling much better. Rishabh advises him to be happy. Rajveer heads for a shower, and Karan calls Rajveer from Kavya's phone. Rishabh playfully comments on Karan's phone cover. Karan explains his accidental acquisition of Kavya's phone. Although Preeta answers the call, she promptly disconnects. Karan called again. This time, Shrishti answers and both recognize each other's voices. She hands the phone to Rajveer. Karan tells Rajveer to come to Luthra's house to talk about work.

Preeta asks Shrishti to get ready to go to the temple. On the other hand, Shaurya confronts Kavya, questioning whether she divulged his truth to the family. She denies revealing anything but asserts her capacity to do so if provoked. She warns him against harming anyone, leaving him displeased. Shaurya walks into Nidhi’s bedroom.

Palki and Shanaya also went to the temple but Shanaya says although she believes in God, she can’t pray. Despite this, they attend the prayers where they encounter Preeta and Shrishti. Palki's transformed appearance receives compliments from the sisters. Preeta and Shrishti interact with Palki and Shanaya, with the latter attributing Palki's makeover to her. Meanwhile, Nidhi witnesses Preeta and Shrishti leaving the temple, triggering a phone call from Aarohi who instructs her to eliminate Preeta. Nidhi tries to kill Preeta but Shrishti drags her and saves her from the attack. Nidhi fled from the scene. Nilesh saw everything.

At home, Shrishti is concerned for Preeta's well-being, recalling Nidhi's animosity towards her. Despite her fears, Preeta downplays the situation, reassuring Shrishti that she's fine.

Palki and Shanaya visit the Luthra household. Shanaya rushes to meet Kavya, while Palki engages with Bani. Meanwhile, Shanaya saw SHaurya with two girls, dressed in expensive clothes. Shaurya sees Shanaya and asks her to leave and tells Girish that he is calling him.

Palki tends to Bani's pain, understanding that emotional healing takes time. She offers her support to Bani. Nilesh confronts Nidhi and reveals his knowledge of her attempt to run over Preeta. He proposes his assistance, offering to help her eliminate Preeta. Nidhi is shocked by his confession of being a witness. He suggests he can provide proof of her intentions, revealing that Karan is currently searching for Preeta.

This episode was watched on Zee5.