Kundali Bhagya written update, August 21: Preeta collides with Karan

Preeta asks Palki about Kavya's well-being. Palki says that Kavya is preoccupied with wedding preparations. While Preeta tells Daljeet that she needs chilies, Preeta and Daljeet head over to the kitchen. Karan arrives there. Shailendra is taken aback by Karan’s sudden appearance. Shanaya explains that Karan dropped her and Palki. Karan says he is thirsty and requests for some water.

Karan inquires if someone else too stays in the house with them, Shailendra informs Karan that he and Daljeet reside in the house. Palki is about to fetch Daljeet when Karan asks her to stay. Karan wonders aloud whether only Shailendra's family resides there. Shailendra corrects him, mentioning his wife, Daljeet. Palki tells Karan that she will bring Daljeet. Karan, however, insists she should stay seated, inwardly convinced he heard Preeta's voice.

Daljeet hands over chilies to Preeta as the lights suddenly go off. Shanaya went to check on the neighboring houses' status. Palki leaves to retrieve Shailendra's phone, while Shailendra himself goes for a candle. During this blackout, Daljeet and Preeta exchange pleasantries, with Daljeet searching for a candle. Preeta offers to bring one from her house, leaving the room. Preeta collides with Karan. Preeta drops the chilies. Preeta and Karan sit down to pick up the chilies, sharing a subtle moment. Palki returns and joins the two. Afterward, Preeta leaves the premises.

Shambhu contacts Nidhi, disclosing his plan to keep a watch on Preeta and try to kill her the next day. The lights return, causing Daljeet to scream upon seeing Karan. Karan apologizes for the disruption and takes his leave, having confirmed that Preeta isn't living with Palki's family. Despite his intention to avoid asking them about Preeta, Daljeet persuades Karan to have tea before leaving, despite his initial refusal. Daljeet confides in Shanaya about her intention to impress Karan and explains her reasoning for inviting him for tea.

Shaurya awakens from a dream about Palki and contemplates his feelings, attributing his thoughts to his concern for Rajveer's happiness.

The next day, Preeta and Srishti decide to go to the market. Shambhu informs Nidhi about this, promising her that Preeta will face her end. Karan seeks Rishabh's help in selecting an outfit but faces his brother's critique for his fashion sense. Rishabh and Karan's argument amuses Nidhi, who tries to mediate before leaving.

Meanwhile, Kavya calls Palki to inform her that she has forgotten her bag at home.

