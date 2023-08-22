Kundali Bhagya written update August 22: Nidhi attempts to kill Preeta

Kavya tells Shanaya that she likes Shaurya. Shanaya becomes very happy hearing this neqws. Palki interrupts their conversation, taking the phone from Shanaya. Shaurya informs Kavya that he is getting late now, mentioning the possible consequences with Rajveer. Kavya says that she is glad that Shauryas is scared of Rajveer. Palki, overhearing, corrects Kavya, asserting that Shaurya's behavior stems from competitiveness, not fear. Shanaya lies to Pakhi that she is not well and Palki leaves. Shanaya decides to visit Luthra company the same day since Shaurya is there.

Meanwhile, Nidhi informs Rishabh and Karan that she is going out for work. While selecting a suit, Karan murmurs to Rishabh about his reluctance to involve Nidhi. Nidhi picks out a suit for Karan and Karan picks up another one. Karan says that their choice is bad but Nidhi’s choice is worse and they all laugh.

At the Luthra office, Shanaya waits for Shaurya to arrive and, upon spotting him, Shanaya informs the receptionist that she wants to meet Rajveer. Shaurya follows her, surprised by her presence. Inside Rajveer's office, Shanaya suggests to him that Shaurya might be interested in her, just as Shaurya enters. Shaurya claims he only came to greet Shanaya, but she insists on maintaining confidentiality regarding her discussion with Rajveer.

In the market, Nidhi and Shambhu were waiting for Preeta's arrival. As Preeta and Srishti shop for vegetables, Shambhu sees Preeta. Nidhi asks Shambhu to hit Preeta with his car. Srishti rushes to Preeta's aid as Nidhi observes with satisfaction. Srishti takes Preeta to the hospital. After some time Karan arrives there, and by looking at the scene he wonders if someone had met with an accident.

Back at the office, Shaurya asks Rajveer and Shanaya about their secretive conversation. Shanaya evades the inquiry, claiming it's a personal matter and neither she nor Rajveer won't disclose it to Shaurya.

Shaurya suspects an underlying connection between Shanaya and Rajveer, realizing he misjudged Rajveer's relationship with Palki.

At the hospital, Srishti worries about the series of unfortunate events and decides that she will leave Mumbai with Rajveer and Preeta to escape their troubles.

This episode is watched on Zee5.