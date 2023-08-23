Kundali Bhagya written update August 23: Srishti warns Nidhi to stay away from Preeta

Srishti decides to leave Mumbai with Preeta and Rajveer. She is determined to bring Preeta back to Jamshedpur. She thinks that she does not want to take revenge, but rather a life that is filled with love and tranquility. She expresses her concern for Preeta's deteriorating condition and her desire for Preeta's well-being, feeling drained by the ongoing turmoil. Meanwhile, Preeta is in the hospital, getting medical attention. Srishti is asked to fill out a form by a nurse. Srishti goes to the reception and fills out all the necessary forms.

Shanaya strategically attempts to get close to Rajveer to indirectly reach Shaurya. She thinks that Shaurya is getting jealous of seeing her with someone else. Rajveer, on the other hand, advises Shanaya against visiting his office as people may think wrong. Shanaya agrees, promising to call him before visiting. He offers to drop her home and tell her that Mahesh has called him at Luthra’s. Shanaya tells Shaurya that Rajveer will drop her home to make him jealous, but Rajveer asks her not to give attention to Shaurya.

On the other hand, Aarohi talks to Nidhi, she reveals that Preeta has been in an accident and implying that she may not survive. Aarohi urges Nidhi to confirm this before celebrating. Nidhi met with Shambhu to verify Preeta's status and hoped that she would die. Shambhu said that he couldn’t confirm it as Preeta was rushed to the hospital and her current status is unknown.

Mahesh is surprised to see Palki and she tells him that she came to meet Bani. Mahesh waits for Rajveer and is disappointed that he still hasn’t come. Palki tells Mahesh that she is taking Bani for her morning walk and asks Mahesh to join. Rajveer arrives. Mahes can see a connection between Palki and Rajveer as they exchange some sweet talks.

Meanwhile, Nidhi arrives at the hospital to confirm Preeta's fate. Learning that Preeta is alive, Nidhi becomes infuriated and seeks an opportunity to harm her. She attacks Preeta trying to suffocate her. Preeta regains consciousness and tries to defend herself. Preeta sees Nidhi’s face. Nidhi stabs Preeta with an injection and she cries out in pain and faints. Nidhi wants to inject Preeta with poison to end her life. Srishti arrives, disrupting Nidhi's intentions.

Srishti confronts Nidhi, warning her to keep her distance from their lives. A verbal altercation ensues between the two. Meanwhile, Bani danced to her favorite song and she slipped. Palki checks Bani and informs that it might be a fracture. Plaki took her to the hospital. Rakhi informs Karan about Bani's injury. Nidhi's concern grows as she realizes that Preeta has witnessed her actions.

This episode was watched on Zee5.