Kundali Bhagya written update, August 24: Karan pays Preeta’s hospital bill

Rakhi urgently calls Karan to inform him that Bani has fallen and is being rushed to the hospital. Karan reassures Rakhi and promises to meet them there. Palki brings a wheelchair for Bani, and they rush her to the hospital. In the meantime, Nidhi confides in Aarohi about her failed attempt to kill Preeta, thanks to Srishti's interference. Aarohi suggests that Nidhi should contact Shambhu to kill Preeta. She also warns her about the dangerous path she's venturing into. Nidhi contacts Shambhu but he doesn't answer her call, Nidhi contacts Nilesh, expressing her frustration that Shambhu failed to kill Preeta in the accident. She orders Nilesh to carry out the task and kill Preeta today. Nilesh apologizes for Shambhu's unavailability and tells her that he will do the job himself.

As the Luthra family arrive at the hospital, they spot Nidhi, prompting Kareena to question her presence. Nidhi quickly comes up with an excuse. Nidhi wonders why the family is at the hospital. Bani gets frustrated as she is in pain and asks them to interrogate Nidhi later. Karan arrives, visibly concerned about Bani's well-being. While he searches for Bani and calls Rakhi to ask where Bani is. Rakhi tells him that they are in room number 6. Karan was standing outside room number 5, where Preeta was being treated. He doesn't notice Preeta. However, Preeta wakes up and sees Karan. Nidhi grows anxious, fearing that someone might discover Preeta's presence. Aarohi advises her to calm down and stop overthinking.

Srishti answers Rajveer's call, unsure if she should reveal Preeta's situation to him. She takes the call and updates Rajveer about Preeta's accident and hospitalization.

Karan scolds Bani for getting hurt. The family intervenes, asking Karan to understand Bani's pain and not to scold her. Bani defends Karan, expressing his love for her. An affectionate argument ensues, and Bani confesses that she loves Karan more than anyone else.

Meanwhile, Srishti arrives and learns about the bill that needs to be paid. She faces difficulty arranging the money and asks for some time.

Karan goes to the reception and settles the bill and learns from the receptionist that a patient's family is unable to pay the bill. Hearing this, Karan offers to pay the bill and unknowingly pays it for Preeta's treatment.

Nilesh arrives at the hospital and Nidhi tells him Preeta’s room number. Srishti heard Nidhi telling someone Preeta’s room number. She confronts Nidhi, suspecting her involvement in the accident, and plans to kill Preeta.

