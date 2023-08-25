Kundali Bhagya written update, August 25: Nilesh tries to strangulate Preeta

Srishti confronts Nidhi about her potential involvement in the accidents that have befallen Preeta. She warns Nidhi not to even consider harming Preeta, asserting that Preeta is not alone and has her family's support. Nidhi dismisses the notion, claiming she doesn't have time for such matters. Srishti firmly suggests Nidhi to stay away from Preeta and her family, clarifying that they have no interest in the Luthra family's affairs and suggesting that Nidhi should focus on her own household.

Karan sees Srishti and calls out to her, but she hurriedly flees, prompting Karan to chase after her. Seeing this, Nidhi and Aarohi get confused as to why Srishti is hiding from Karan.

Meanwhile, Nilesh sneaks into Preeta's room. He brought a poison bottle with him and took it out of his pocket with the intent of ending Preeta's life within minutes.

Rajveer arrives at the hospital. He went to the reception and inquired about Preeta's condition. The receptionist told him that Preeta was in room number 5. He stopped outside the room and suddenly remembered how he refused to leave the city before when Srishti asked him to. He regrets not listening to Srishti’s advice. Inside the room, Nilesh hides as Rajveer enters and expresses his concern for Preeta. He asks Preeta to wake up as he cannot see her like this. However, a doctor appears and insists on resting for Preeta. Rajveer apologizes and exits, leaving the doctor to examine Preeta.

Srishti's appearance brings joy to Karan, who questions her sudden escape and expresses his concern for her and Preeta. Srishti, however, keeps her distance and feigns not recognizing Karan. He's shocked and thinks that she might not be recognizing him because of his face, he tells her that he's Karan Luthra. Srishti tells him that she does not trust him and she runs away.

A doctor discusses Dadi's medical reports with the family, noting that she requires 5 hours of supervision and timely medication. The Luthra family is entrusted with Dadi's care.

In Preeta's room, Nilesh accidentally drops an injection but remains focused on his sinister plan. He attempts to end Preeta's life. Nilesh tries to strangulate Preeta, concealing his actions when he hears a knock. Karan enters the room and is surprised to see Nilesh. Nilesh fabricates a story about his sister being admitted to the hospital, and Karan offers help if needed. After Karan exits, Nidhi and Aarohi are happy to see Nilesh there and they mistake his presence, thinking that he has ended Preeta’s life.

This episode was watched on Zee5.