Kundali Bhagya written update, August 28: Nidhi tries to kill Preeta again

Nilesh comes out of Preeta's room. Nidhi and Aarohi inquire with Nilesh if Preeta is dead. Apologetically, he admits to failing in his task and explains that he was hindered by Karan's presence in Preeta's room. Nilesh reveals that he lied to Karan and managed to send him away to avoid suspicion. Nidhi expresses concern about whether Karan saw Preeta. Nilesh reassures her by telling her that he made up a story to deceive Karan that his sister is admitted to the hospital. Nilesh tells Nidhi that he will kill Preeta tomorrow as he cannot take any more risks today. Nidhi wants him to take care of Preeta today, but he refuses and walks away.

Nidhi, frustrated by Nilesh's response, contemplates the idea of killing Preeta herself. Her friend Aarohi warns her against taking such a big risk and reminds her of the Luthra family's presence in the hospital. Nidhi devises a plan to disguise herself as a doctor, hoping to carry out her plan without being recognized. She dons a doctor's disguise and sets her sights on eliminating Preeta.

On the other hand, Rajveer meets Palki and learns about Bani's injury. He expresses his concern for Bani and tells Palki about Preeta's accident. Palki wants to meet Preeta. Rajveer tells her Preeta’s room number. Srishti meets with Rajveer and asks him why he didn’t call her. Srishti shares her observations about Nidhi and her suspicions that Nidhi wants to harm Preeta. She worries about Nidhi's intentions.

Nidhi, now dressed as a doctor, gains confidence that she won't be recognized. She is determined to remove Preeta from Karan's life once and for all. She plans to fulfill her mission of eliminating Preeta. Nidhi saw Rajveer and Srishti talking but sneaked into Preeta's ward unnoticed.

Karan notices Srishti and approaches her. Srishti pretends not to recognize him, and Karan playfully remarks that she's still the same short-tempered person. Karan asks her to face the truth and not deny it. Karan inquires about the situation, prompting Srishti to burst into tears. He points out that she's aware he's Karan, yet she denies it deliberately.

Meanwhile, Rajveer searches for Nidhi and visits Bani. He questions her about Nidhi's whereabouts, but Bani tells him that she has no clue about Nidhi. She embraces Rajveer, and Rakhi comments on Bani's affection for Rajveer, likening it to her love for Karan.

Palki visits Preeta and wishes her a speedy recovery, expressing concern for both Preeta and Rajveer. Nidhi arrives disguised as a doctor and instructs Palki to leave the room. She attempts to inject Preeta, but Preeta wakes up and halts her. Preeta rings the alarm bell, alerting the police. Karan, Palki, Rajveer, and Srishti hear the alarm and rush.

Preeta tries to prevent Nidhi from escaping but Nidhi rushes to flee upon seeing the police. The inspector inquires about the woman, and Preeta is unable to identify her. Nidhi collides with Srishti but quickly escapes.

Karan captures Nidhi and removes her mask, but she manages to stamp his foot and flee. Nidhi seeks Aarohi's help to avoid the police, and Aarohi attempts to divert the constable's attention. Nidhi takes refuge in the morgue and evades the police.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Shanaya discusses her plan to marry a wealthy man and considers using Rajveer to win Shaurya's attention. Kavya calls Shanaya and invites her home, making Shanaya feel valued in Kavya's life and boosting her desire for Shaurya's attention.

This episode was watched on Zee5.