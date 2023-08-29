Kundali Bhagya written update, August 29: Preeta is scared post Nidhi's attack, Srishti accompanies her home

Srishti rushed to Preeta’s room and asked her if she pressed the panic button. Preeta reveals that someone had attempted to kill her and take her life. Preeta is scared but she urges Srishti not to mention this to Rajveer. Just as Rajveer arrived, he inquired about Preeta's well-being. Assuring him that she was alright, Preeta requested Srishti to take her home. Rajveer goes to meet the doctor.

Meanwhile, Karan tells Bani that she has been discharged. As Srishti and Rajveer escorted Preeta from the hospital, Palki noticed them and made plans to visit Preeta's home. Suddenly, Karan sensed Preeta's presence near him but Bani interrupted and asked him to take her home.

The Luthra family returned home, and Kavya inquired about Bani's health. Bani, playfully accusing her family of forcing her into the hospital, explained that she was perfectly fine. Shaurya entered and questioned Bani about her pain. Karan noticed Shaurya and a verbal exchange between them followed, with Karan reproaching Shaurya for not assisting Bani. Bani puts the conversation to an end and tells everyone that Rajveer visited her at the hospital. Kavya praises Rajveer.

The conversation took a taunting turn when Shaurya sarcastically remarked that Kavya had found a new brother in Rajveer and Bani had found a new grandson. Rakhi asks them to not fight. Kavya proposed postponing the function. Bani, however, insisted on their continuation as she was completely fine, and Kareena and Rakhi escorted her inside.

Meanwhile, Daljeet and Gurpreet discussed Shanaya's aspirations for a lavish life. Gurpreet believed Shanaya should learn the value of earning her desires, but Shanaya expressed reluctance to spend time on such lessons.

Rajveer and Srishti brought Preeta home. Gurpreet asks Preeta about her injury. Srishti explained everything, but Preeta reassured everyone about her well-being. Encouraging Rajveer to attend to his office duties, Preeta wished him well. As Gurpreet instructed Shanaya to prepare tea, Srishti took Preeta inside.

On the other hand, Palki prepared soup for Bani. Karan asks her to give him soup. Rakhi said that the soup was meant for Bani, not him. Palki tells Karan that she will give him some soup too. Karan asks about Nidhi. Rakhi informed him that Nidhi hadn't come along.

Nidhi contacted Aarohi from a mortuary and asked her to rescue her. Shanaya served tea to everyone. Rajveer expressed his dissatisfaction. Preeta defends Shanaya and asks him not to discourage her. Daljeet drinks the tea and then scolds Shanaya. Shanaya says that she already told them she cannot make good tea.

