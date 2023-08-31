Kundali Bhagya Written Update, August 31: Srishti confronts Nidhi; warns her to stay away from Preeta

Srishti discreetly enters the Luthra house, urging Girish not to tell anyone that she is here. Girish promises Srishti that he will not tell anyone. Girish is grateful that Srishti has come back and he hopes that Preeta will also return soon. Nidhi expresses gratitude to Aarohi for her help. Aarohi downplays her role and says that she did all of this for her friend. Nidhi tells Aarohi that she was very afraid when she had to hide beside those bodies in the morgue. She confides in Aarohi and tells her about her apprehensions about leaving the house.

Aarohi asks Nidhi why she is so worried about Preeta especially since Preeta has not yet returned to the Luthra house. Nidhi tells her that she is afraid that if Preeta comes back, she will be kicked out of the house. Reassuring Nidhi, Aarohi assures her that her secret won't be discovered. Nidhi contemplates taking action before Preeta's return to the house. She says that she wants to know every move of the Arora sisters' plans.

Srishti sees Rakhi upon entering the Luthra house. Overwhelmed with emotion upon seeing Rakhi, Srishti reminisces about their shared moments. She decides to hide from Rakhi, however, Rakhi feels someone’s presence but cannot find someone. Palki was in the kitchen when she recalled moments involving Rajveer and Shanaya. Rajveer joins her and notices her stress. She asks him if he's fond of Shanaya, to which he says that he does like Shanaya's uniqueness and is facing difficulty understanding her.

Nidhi is shocked to see Srishti at her door. Srishti confronts Nidhi and tells her that she knows that she is behind every attack on Preeta. Srishti reminds Nidhi of her warning to stay away from Preeta and hints at the consequences if she exposes Nidhi's actions to the Luthras. Aarohi arrives at the scene and questions. Srishti accuses Nidhi of attacking Preeta at the hospital. Nidhi denies it, and Aarohi supports Nidhi. Srishti goes on to issue a stern warning to Nidhi to stay away from her family. Srishti tells Nidhi that the day she finds proof against her she will get her arrested.

On the other hand, Kavya inquires about Shaurya's sudden interest in her matters. Shaurya explains that his busy schedule prevented him from engaging earlier. He mentions Shanaya, catching Kavya's attention. Shanaya exits, and Sandy notes the chemistry between her and Rajveer.

After Rajveer comforts Palki, he departs, bewildered by his own actions. Palki ponders if Rajveer has discovered her feelings for him. Girish gives Srishti some food for Preeta. Rajveer arrives and sees Srishti there. Girish asks if they know each other.

Rajveer asks Srishti to hide as no one should see her. Girish goes to the kitchen to bring water for Srishti. Upon returning, Girish asks Rajveer about Srishti. Rakhi overhears their conversation, prompting her to search for Srishti. Rakhi asks Girish to sneeze to confirm her suspicions. Karan enters and is shocked to hear Srishti’s name.

This episode was watched on Zee5.