Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Nidhi causes new problems in Preeta's life

Kundali Bhagya has gotten a lot of love from fans since the show began. The spinoff to the popular show Kumkum Bhagya has garnered a lot of praise from viewers owing to the fact that the show never falls short with its compelling storytelling. Kundali Bhagya recently underwent a 20-year leap wherein new characters and stories will now shape another love story triangle between Rajveer, Shaurya, and Palki. With Preeta returning to the Luthra mansion, a twist in the tale will now be seen between the family with Nidhi who thinks Preeta's return will pull Karan toward his first love.

Nidhi causes trouble in Preeta's life

Preeta and Srishti have kept a watchful eye on Nidhi that she might do something to herself or others to grab Karan's attention. She instructs Gurpreet and Mohit to keep an eye on Nidhi so that she doesn't run away. Nidhi says to Gurpreet that she needs to go to the restroom. Gurpreet accompanies her to the restroom and stands outside until she comes out. She warns Nidhi that she should not try to run out through the window as Mohit is just outside. Nidhi agrees to do so. She quietly takes out her phone and calls the police by leaving the tap on to create a distraction so that her voice cannot be heard.

Gurpreet senses that something is wrong and is about to enter into the restroom but Nidhi comes out. Later Preeta and Srishti ask Mohit and Gurpreet if Nidhi tried to run. They say that she didn't run away as Gurpreet had warned her about Mohit being stationed outside. The scene changes to Rajveer and Shaurya who talk about Janamsthmi celebrations and who will be breaking the handi. Shaurya challenges Rajveer to a competition to break the handi and boasts about his winning streak saying that he will win again. Rajveer simply says that it will be decided on the day of the function. When Luthra's family comes to know about this challenge, they simply say to Shaurya that he is acting like a kid. Sandy commends Shaurya for his success in the challenge, while Rishabh criticizes him, believing he has a negative impact on Shaurya.

Shanaya insists on going with Rajveer on the bike with Palki and Daljeet traveling in an auto but in the meantime, Shauraya comes and asks if he can drop them. Rajveer says that he will drive the car since Shaurya drives very fast but he denies it. Daljeet thinks that Shauray is a nice and rich boy and can be a good son-in-law for Palki.

Preeta and Srishti arrested

Later towards the end of the show, police come to Preeta's house. Nidhi plays the victim card and points out that Preeta and Srishti are kidnappers and have kidnapped her. Gurpreet and Mohit say that Preeta and Srishti have not kidnapped her as she accuses them but Nidhi acts innocent. Police then arrest Preeta and Srishti and take them away. Nidhi smirks as they leave. Will Preeta prove her innocence? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla TV for an update.

