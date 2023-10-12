Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 10: Luthra family plans to bring Preeta back

In the recent episode we saw, Karan is surprised to see that the women in the house are prepping for something in the house. Karan asks them what is the occasion and they say that they are preparing for Kavya's wedding and another special event. As Karan is about to leave for the office, they all tell him they are planning to bring Preeta back. Karan is elated upon hearing the news as Karina mentions that in the next two days, there will be both brother's day and Preeta's birthday, and they express their desire to bring her back home. Karina, Rakhi, and the entire family deeply long for her and have collectively decided that the moment is opportune to reunite their daughter-in-law with them.

Nidhi listens to this and is worried about their decision. On the other hand in Kundali Bhagya, Shanaya tells her mother Daljeet that all their problems will be solved. Shanaya is dreaming that she will have servants around her. Daljeet says when she was little she showed her kundali to a Pandit and he told her that she would have a good life. Shanaya tells her after marrying Shaurya, they will live a luxurious life and have a variety of cuisines to eat. They will travel the world and have lots of money to spend. Palki enters the house. She thinks that her sister and mother will be unhappy to hear that Rajveer proposed to her and not Shanaya. Her sister's heart will break.

Karan sees her mother Rakhi cooking something in the kitchen. He goes to see what is happening and tells her to go to sleep. Rakhi says that she is unable to sleep since she is excited. Rakhi tells Karan that she wants to make sweets for Preeta since she coming after a long time. Karan promises her that he will bring her back.

Palki is dressing up for the night when her dupatta flies towards Rajveer. Both lock eyes with one another. Gurpreet and Shrishti see and they feel that they both have feelings for each other. As Palki leaves, Rajveers sees Gurpreet and Shrishti and asks if he can help the ladies with the bags. Shrishti pulls his ear and both laugh. At the office, Karan and Rishabh try to complete work so that they can go home and welcome Preeta home. Both the brothers are excited about it, especially Karan.

Nidhi is worried that once Preeta enters, they will ask her to leave, all of her plans will be ruined and Preeta will again make Karan fall in love with her. Arohi tells her that they must plan something before Preeta comes over. They decide to stop Karan from bringing her back. Karan on the other hand, is ready to get Preeta home but Rishabh tells him not to go like this. Karan tells him that he knows where she lives, which happens to be Rajveer's house.

Mohit asks Rajveer why didn't he tell him that he loves Palki. Rajveer says that the situation was awkward. He tells Mohit that he loves her and wants to protect her and be with her for the rest of their lives. At the dinner table, Preeta, Rajveer, and Shrishti, all come together to have dinner. Preeta walks to open the door. The person is Karan. Preeta and Shrishti all are shocked.

Preeta is welcomed into the house. Everyone greets her. They introduce themselves to her since she doesn't remember anyone. They tell her that she is the bahu of Luthras and is now back home. They tell her that the first time she came to the house was to treat Badi Dadi. Preeta is confused.

This episode was viewed on Zee5

