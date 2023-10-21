Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 21: Badi Dadi wishes for Palki to be Shaurya's wife

Rajveer and Sandy encounter each other as Rajveer is departing. Sandy inquires about Rajveer's true love for Palki. Rajveer dodges the question, claiming that it is personal and that he does not want to discuss it. Sandy cautions Rajveer that Shaurya is getting close to someone they both like. Rajveer dismisses him, claiming that he does not have time for his nonsense. Sandy believes that no one believes him now, but the truth will eventually surface. Rajveer's avoidance of Sandy's query and his dismissal of Sandy's warning suggest that he has something to hide. Sandy, on the other hand, is determined to prove that he is correct and that Shaurya is a threat to their shared interest. This encounter hints at a potential conflict between the two friends, as well as a possible love triangle between Rajveer, Palki, and Shaurya.

In Kundali Bhagya, Mohit, Pratham, and Preeta arrive at the warehouse in search of Shrishti. Shrishti tries to escape, but Raja catches her and hits her on the head with a wooden stick. She falls unconscious to the ground. Preeta hears Shrishti's scream and rushes to the warehouse, but Raja and Nikhil pretend that nothing is wrong and claim that the noise was from the movie they were watching. Pratham threatens them with a gun, but they refuse to let him search the warehouse.

Shrishti is tied up and blindfolded in the warehouse.

Rajveer receives a call from someone who says that their work is done. Nidhi appears and asks Rajveer why he took her phone. He says he wanted to know what she was up to. She leaves immediately, but then she sees Shanaya coming from the opposite direction. She confronts Shanaya about why she keeps roaming around Shaurya. Shanaya tells her to calm down and says that she doesn't hate her, but that doesn't give Nidhi the right to hurt her feelings. Shanaya challenges Nidhi that she will become Mrs. Luthra.

Shanaya enters Shaurya's room but he is not there. Later Shaurya comes and tells her that he wanted to tell her something. On the other hand, Palki is massaging Badi Dadi's feet and tells her that she must use a wheelchair. Kavya tells her that Dadi will do whatever she wants. Badi Dadi says to Palki that she always desired that she should have married Shaurya. But she also likes Shanaya.

In the kitchen, Rakhi and Karina are discussing the preparations for the upcoming celebration. They are excited that all the kids will be getting married in the same mandap and that Preeta is returning home. They believe that this celebration will mark a new beginning for the Luthra family and that they will finally be able to put their past troubles behind them.

This episode was viewed on Zee5.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 20: Shanaya appreciates Rajveer's love for Palki