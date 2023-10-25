Kundali Bhagya written update, October 25: Rajveer gets suspicious of Nidhi

Nidhi tells Arohi that Rajveer took her phone and answered the call of Rocky. Before he could ask about the parcel, Nidhi took her phone back. Arohi is worried that he must have listened to the entire conversation. Nidhi tells Arohi that he couldn't because she scolded him for taking her phone which Rajveer did accidentally. She tells Arohi that though he didn't listen to the entire thing, Rajveer has a suspicion of Nidhi.

In Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, Mohit, Gurpreet, and Pratham try to catch the goons who kidnapped Shristhi. They are driving through the warehouses. Pratham tells Preeta that they must find Shrishti as soon as possible since these goons will do something to Shristhi. Mohit tries to say something when the car hits the tree and Pratham comes out of the car through the front from the windshield glass. He is badly injured and this gets Preeta worried. She tells Mohit and Gurpreet to take him to the hospital. Pratham tells them that he is fine. Preeta insists that he must get medical attention.

At Luthra's house, Rajveer sees Palki. Palki asks him why is he so worried. Rajveer says that he doesn't feel his family is safe. He thinks something is wrong and needs to check on the family. Palki assures him that everything will be fine. Shanaya goes to the kitchen to find Rakhi and Karina cooking. They ask Shanaya to sit while they cook. Karina asks her that she must have come to meet Shaurya. She says yes. Shanaya tells them that she loves Shaurya but he shows some disapproval when she is around. Karina tells her that he loves Shanaya and is acting like this.

Nidhi sees Nikhil and asks him why did he come to meet her. Nikhil says that she doesn't pick up the call so they come to ask her what they should do about Shrishti. She tells him to get rid of Rajveer too. Rajveer sees Rakhi and Karan preparing for an occasion and asks them what it is all about. She says that they are welcoming Preeta into the house. On Preeta's birthday, they are bringing her back and these decorations are her. Rajveer is confused.

Rajveer calls Preeta about Shristhi but she doesn't answer. This gets him more cynical and he leaves the house.

This episode was viewed on Zee5.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 21: Badi Dadi wishes for Palki to be Shaurya's wife