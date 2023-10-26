Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 26: Rajveer gets locked up in jail

Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 26: Worried about Shrishti's kidnapping, Preeta calls Rajveer multiple times before he finally picks up. She tells him to meet her outside the Luthra house to discuss something important. Rajveer decides to leave through the back door to avoid being seen but bumps into Shaurya and Sandy along the way. Shaurya expresses his desire to meet Rajveer's mother, but Rajveer warns him to leave him alone. Shaurya is furious, but ultimately relents and lets Rajveer go.

In Kundali Bhagya, Rajveer sees Preeta exit an auto and rush into the Luthra house. He asks her why she didn't wait outside, and she explains that Gurpreet and Mohit have taken Pratham to the hospital, likely because of Mohit. At the police station, Preeta and Rajveer file a missing person report for Shrishti, explaining that she has been kidnapped. The inspector asks for a photo of Shrishti, and they show him one. He jokes that nowadays girls run away from home, which angers Rajveer, who shouts at the officer.

Things escalate at the police station when Rajveer is locked up in a cell. Kavya, who had overheard Preeta and Rajveer's conversation, calls Karan for help. Meanwhile, Mohit arrives and asks Preeta why Rajveer is in custody. Karan soon follows suit and demands to know why Rajveer is being held. Upon revealing Rajveer's identity, the police apologize to Karan.

At home, Preeta and Mohit wait for the police to search for Shristhi. Rajveer has Preeta and switches off the light. Preeta is confused about why is Rajveer doing such things. The episode ends.

This episode was viewed on Zee5.

