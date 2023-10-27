Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 27: Will Preeta and Rajveer be able to save Shrishti?

Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 27: The police leave Preeta's house, and Rajveer also walks out with them. Later, Preeta hears Mohit and Karan arguing. Karan yells at Mohit, demanding the truth. He warns Mohit that he dislikes when someone lies to him and that he hates liars. Suddenly, Preeta remembers something from the past. She has a flashback similar to the one involving Karan and Mohit but is confused. Preeta stands up and feels a sharp pain in her head.

In Kundali Bhagya, Mohit notices Preeta feeling dizzy and about to fall, so he catches her before she collapses. He takes Preeta to the bedroom and advises her to rest. At the Luthra's house, Kavya and Rakhi express their concern about Karan and Rajveer. When the doorbell rings, Kavya thinks it's her father, Karan, but it turns out to be Nidhi. Nidhi observes everyone's anxiety and inquires about the situation. Rakhi informs her that Rajveer is facing some trouble. Meanwhile, Karan arrives with a police officer, who explains that their investigation is ongoing, and they are determined to find the kidnappers. Nidhi becomes anxious, fearing that she might be involved in all of this.

As the police depart, Nidhi's phone rings. She notices that Rocky is calling her, possibly asking for extra money. Nidhi hesitates before answering the call and eventually goes to her room to take it. Karan leaves with the police, and Rajveer approaches Rakhi to apologize for his absence. Kavya informs Rajveer that she overheard his argument with the police and decided to call her father (Karan) to help resolve the situation.

Rajveer encounters Nidhi and inquires about her whereabouts. However, Nidhi remains silent, refusing to answer his questions. Frustrated, Rajveer warns her that he's aware of her involvement in various matters, including Shristhi's kidnapping. He vows to gather evidence to prove her guilt. Feeling the pressure, Nidhi makes a call to Rocky and offers to pay him more money in exchange for eliminating both Rajveer and Shristhi.

Mohit, Rajveer, Preeta, and Karan join forces in the search for Shristhi, but their efforts yield no results. Meanwhile, Nidhi seeks assistance from Arohi, who shows her pictures of Shristhi. Arohi advises Nidhi to send these pictures to Rajveer and Preeta. As the images of Shristhi in distress are sent, both Rajveer and Preeta are left puzzled, wondering who sent them. In the midst of this, Nikhil conveys to Shristhi that their plan to eliminate her is swiftly approaching, leaving Shristhi deeply concerned. The episode ends.

This episode was viewed on Zee5.

