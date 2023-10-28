Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 28: Nikhil accidentally fires a shot, hitting Shristhi

Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 28: The episode begins with Shrishti in a tight situation. She tries to reason with Nikhil and his goons, offering them money in exchange for her release, but they refuse. Nikhil is troubled, fearing that Nidhi has ordered them to take drastic measures and kill Shrishti. As Shrishti continues to plead and nag them to let her go, Nikhil's patience runs thin.

They attempt to move Shrishti to another room, but she fights back. In the ensuing scuffle, Shrishti is shot in the arm by Nikhil's gun. She falls to the ground, unconscious. In Kundali Bhagya, while searching for Shrishti in the police van, Karan calls Pratham but receives no response.

He then calls Pratham's wife, who informs him that Pratham has been hospitalized after an accident. Karan is shocked by this news and informs the police that he will meet them in an hour, citing urgent work. He then rushes to the hospital to see Pratham.

At the hideout, Nikhil and his goons check Shrishti's pulse to determine if she is alive. They are relieved to find that she is breathing. Meanwhile, Rocky arrives and informs them that Nidhi has ordered them to kill Shrishti. This shocks everyone. Back at the house, Arohi confronts Nidhi about her angry behavior and the staff's dissatisfaction with her.

Nidhi refuses to deal with this and dismisses Arohi. As Arohi leaves, Rocky calls her. Rocky holds a gun to Shrishti's head as he calls Nidhi. Shrishti recognizes Nidhi's voice and warns her that there will be severe repercussions. Nidhi refuses to give Rocky the money unless he kills Shrishti.

Rocky decides that he needs to keep Shrishti alive for now in order to get the money, and he will kill her later. Meanwhile, at the Luthra house, everyone is happily awaiting Preeta's return. Kavya and Badi Dadi are especially eager to see her, and they pray for Rajveer's problems to be solved.

Shrishti is alone in a room, thinking about her family and her fight with her sister, Preeta. The episode ends here.

This episode was viewed on Zee5

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 26: Rajveer gets locked up in jail