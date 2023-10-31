Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 31: Shristhi is unconscious; Preeta also gets kidnapped

Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 31:In the recent episode of the show, Shrishti blames herself for the fight she had with Preeta. She prays to God that her family remains safe even if she dies. Shrishti also thinks that Rajveer still acts like a kid and needs to learn more and listen to her and Preeta. She also believes that they should have left the place and settled somewhere else. Meanwhile, inspectors find some clues from the car that had kidnapped Shrishti. They inform their team and get to the place where they spotted the car. Mohit also helps them with the investigation.

In Kundali Bhagya, Rajveer asks the police for help in finding Shrishti, who has been kidnapped. Nidhi, who is unaware of Shrishti's kidnapping, stops the car in a warehouse and sees Shrishti there. She shouts at Rocky, who tells her that they will have to kill her if she doesn't stop. Nidhi is shocked to see that they have kidnapped Shrishti instead of Preeta.

Nidhi is confused as to why Rocky kidnapped Shrishti instead of Preeta. Rocky explains that she only told him to kidnap the person wearing a green dupatta. Nidhi is then worried that Shrishti will be difficult to handle, as she is strong and tries to run away. Rocky agrees that Shrishti will be a challenge, but he is confident that they can keep her under control.

Meanwhile, while Preeta is growing increasingly worried about Shrishti's whereabouts, she takes matters into her own hands and decides to search for her sister herself. She leaves her house after instructing Mohit to send her location to keep everyone informed. Boarding an auto, Preeta attempts to reach out to Rajveer, but her calls go unanswered. As Preeta sets off on her quest, little does she know that her actions have been observed by Arohi, who is not, in fact, a victim of kidnapping. Arohi immediately contacts Nidhi and informs her that Preeta is not being held against her will. Nidhi quickly reaches out to Katya, another member of the kidnappers' gang, and instructs him to capture Preeta. Nidhi sternly warns Katya that if Preeta attempts to escape or causes any trouble, they might resort to drastic measures, even potentially harming her.

Preeta senses that she is being followed and tries to dodge them but they catch her. Nidhi sees Shrishti unconscious and tells her that now she will also kill Preeta. Shrishti pushes her through the boxes and ties her. Shrishti warns Nidhi that till she is alive, she will protect her sister till the end.

Nidhi became furious and spilled petrol all over the warehouse after being released by Rocky. She hit Shrishti with an object as she was trying to escape, causing her to lose consciousness. Nidhi then set the entire warehouse on fire, leaving Shrishti trapped inside. The episode ends.

This episode was viewed on Zee5

