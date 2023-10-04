Kundali Bhagya written update, October 4: Will Shaurya get his revenge from Rajveer?

Preeta and Gurpreet reach the police station. They are informed that Shambu has hired a lawyer for himself, denying everything Preeta and Shrishti told the police. As Nidhi enters, they question her, and this makes her a little afraid. She says that Shambu blamed Nidhi, alleging that she hired him to get rid of Preeta. Nidhi claims he is just ruining her name. Both Arohi and Nidhi leave. Shrishti stops them on the way and asks why she is after Preeta. As Nidhi tells Arohi to get the car, she smirks and says that she had a boring life, and after Arora's sisters came into her lives, her life has become very interesting.

Nidhi and Arohi leave, and Shrishti is left worried. On the other hand, Preeta tells the police that she is the victim, and they should take Nidhi into custody. The police tell her if she wants to file a complaint, she can, but there is no use. Shaurya is seen giving Prasad to all the family members, including Shanaya and Palki. He has already mixed the mixture that his friend gave him. This will make Rajveer and Shanaya dizzy, and both will do something they are not proud of. As Palki tries to eat another time, Shaurya stops her, saying that he has to distribute it all.

He notices that Shanaya has not eaten the Prasad, and they come up with another plan. As Rajveer's friends help him stand, Shaurya also helps him. Rajveer is unable to understand why he is so good. He tries to avoid him, but Shaurya still helps him and takes him to a room. He makes him eat the Prasad and then leaves.

Shrishti is worried that Nidhi will use Rajveer to get to Preeta and hurt her. To stop her, they must prevent Rajveer from going there. Nidhi also confessed to her that Shambu is her hired group of goons who will never take her name. She gets very worried.

Shaurya distracts Shanaya into talking to her about something, and in the middle, Sandy mixes something in the drink. Both of them have it, but Shaurya drops his juice and suddenly tells her that Rajveer is looking for her. As Shanaya walks past him, she feels dizzy, and Shaurya's plan works.

This episode was viewed on Zee5.