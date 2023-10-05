Kundali Bhagya Written Update, October 5: Karan tries to befriend his son Shaurya

Rajveer starts to hallucinate and thinks that there is no window or door to this room. He tries to find a door or window but there is nothing but just a mirror. He starts to roam here and there and is unable to stand still. He sees Shanaya in the room who is also confused with the room without a window or door. Rajveer tells her not to enter as there is only a way in but not out. Shaurya then sees Shanaya out of the room and instructs her to go inside. She doesn't agree but Shaurya forces her inside and leaves. He then instructs Sandy to get everything ready and check all the cameras.

Shrishti is worried about what Nidhi said and decides to go to Luthra's house. As she is about to leave the house, Preeta asks her where she is going. She says that she is going to the kitchen to eat something. In the middle of their conversation, Gurpreet calls Preeta to help her with something. Preeta leaves to help Gurpreet. Shrishti takes advantage of the situation and leaves before Preeta sees her.

Palki is in the kitchen when she starts to feel dizzy. She is unable to stand still and wonders what exactly is happening. She feels that this is not because of weakness as she had eaten well. She thinks that it must be because of the prashad that Shaurya had distributed. She assumes that Shaurya must have mixed something in the prashad. She makes herself some lemon water and drinks it. She tries to be on her feet but feels dizzy every time, she gets up to walk.

Karan and Rishabh argue and this leads to all family members including Karina Bua and Dadi huddling to see what has happened between the brothers. They agree that to win over their kids, parents have to be their friends. All of them encourage Karan to be Shaurya's friend. Shaurya and Sandy come to the room and tell them to come in the hall as Shaurya has prepared something. They all go to see what Shaurya has been up to. They all reach the hall where Shaurya prepares the settings and the projector. Karan appreciates him and Shaurya sees this newness in his father and feels good.

Palki enters and asks all the family members if they have had the prashad. Seeing this Nidhi gets worried as Palki might ruin their plan. Karina and others are a little taken aback by Palki's question. Shaurya instructs all that on this festive day, he has planned something for the family.

On the other hand, Rajveer and Shanaya argue. Rajveer scolds Shanaya as to why she wears such revealing clothes. He doesn't like this. He even tells her that she must stay away from Shaurya. Shananya is irritated by Rajveer's comment and both have a huge fight. All are waiting for Shaurya to see what he wants them to see. Shaurya instructs Sandy that on his command, he must start the projector.

Shrishti tries to take an auto but is unable to find one. Shrishti thinks that since Daljeet has planned to keep Preeta busy, now is the time to leave and bring Rajveer home. Daljeet sees her and asks her where she is going. Shrishti says that she going to get Rajveer. Daljeet asks her why is she so worried and she says that Nidhi is using Rajveer as a pawn to hurt Preeta.

