Kundali Bhagya written update, September 1: Srishti hides from the Luthra’s, Nidhi worries about killing Preeta

Karan questions Girish about Srishti's presence at the Luthra house. Rakhi, ever curious, asks Girish to sneeze again. However, Girish fails to oblige, and Rakhi turns her attention to Rajveer. Girish asks Rajveer to show them how he sneezed. Rajveer is confused, but he sneezes and tries that it sounds like he's saying Srishti’s name, leaving Karan suspicious of this unusual coincidence. Unbeknownst to them, Srishti manages to sneak away, but Nidhi notices her leaving the Luthra’s house like this.

Shanaya believes that making the significant other jealous is the key to capturing a boy's heart. She confides in Shaurya about Rajveer's strange reaction when she shows him a dupatta. Shaurya asks him if Rajveer likes her. She attributes it to Rajveer's obsession with her. When Shaurya presses her about her feelings for Rajveer, she teases him to figure it out for himself before walking away.

Srishti comes back home. Preeta asks Srishti if she was able to identify the attacker. Srishti, hiding her knowledge of Nidhi's involvement, reassures Preeta and asks her not to stress. She says that she needs more time to investigate. She leaves there, leaving Preeta suspicious about her sister's secrecy.

Sandy questions Shaurya's interest in Shanaya, noting that she isn't his typical type. Shaurya reveals that he's intrigued by Rajveer's obsession with Shanaya and hopes to exploit it to emotionally hurt Rajveer. Sandy wonders if Shaurya will date Shanaya, and Shaurya nods in agreement.

Karan notices Rajveer looking at Palki and Shaurya looking at Shanaya. Shanaya suggests that she and Rajveer go home together, but Rajveer insists on dropping both Palki and Shanaya. Shaurya interjects, offering to give them a ride instead. Shanaya agrees, and Karan silently watches.

Meanwhile, Nidhi confides in Aarohi about her frustration with Preeta's resilience. She wonders why Srishti and Preeta are avoiding the Luthras and suspects there's a significant reason behind it. She also says that she saw Srishti hiding from the Luthra’s and wondered what was going on. Aarohi helps her calm down and gives an evil idea to Nidhi. She tells her to hire a hitman (Saphera) to eliminate Preeta, illustrating the depths of her animosity.

On the other hand, Shanaya asks Palki if she is a cook or a doctor. Palki explains her responsibility for taking care of Dadi's dietary needs. She mentions her extra efforts because of her love for Dadi.

Kavya informs Karan that she wants to go out to buy rakhi for Raksha Bandhan, but Karan advises against going out due to unfavorable weather conditions.

To tease Shaurya even more, Shanaya suggests that Rajveer will drop her and he should drop Palki. Rajveer chimes in, suggesting that Shaurya take Kavya out to buy rakhi, while he will drop Palki and Shanaya.

Later, Rajveer confides in Mohit about the approaching Raksha Bandhan, expressing his desire to have Kavya tie a rakhi on his wrist. Mohit consoles him, reassuring him that fate may eventually favor his wishes.

