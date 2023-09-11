Kundali Bhagya written update, September 11: Preeta wants to know about her past

Preeta's day takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a street vendor selling heart-shaped balloons. The vendor suggests that Preeta buy a balloon and release it into the air, believing that one of them will find its way to her true love. Preeta, empathetic to the vendor's struggles, decides to purchase the balloons.

She makes a heartfelt wish to reach the balloon to the destined person. Srishti, questions Preeta about her cryptic remarks, to which Preeta says that she was merely speaking to the vendor and wanted to help her out. She explains that the vendor's words touched her, and she released the balloons with a heartfelt wish for them to find their way to where they truly belonged. Srishti gets worried hearing this and asks Preeta if she remembers anything. Preeta denies.

As the balloons soar into the sky, Preeta expresses her desire for at least one of them to reach its intended destination. Some of the heart-shaped balloons inadvertently find their way into Karan's car. Seeing the balloons, Karan and Rishabh share a light-hearted laugh.

Srishti sees Karan and can’t believe that Preeta’s heart-shaped balloon actually reached Karan. Panicked by the thought of Karan and Preeta coming into contact, Srishti rushes to intercept Preeta. She hides her face and approaches Karan, taking the balloons from him before he can see them. Karan, bemused by Srishti's behavior, informs her that there are two more balloons in the backseat of his car.

With the signal turning green, Karan drives away, leaving Srishti in a state of relief and satisfaction that she managed to prevent the potentially awkward encounter between Karan and Preeta.

On the other hand, Shanaya sees Rajveer on the balcony and walks towards him. She tells him that he is very handsome. Shanaya goes as far as to claim that Rajveer is her boyfriend and expresses her relief that Palki and Rajveer are not romantically involved. Shanaya's blatant disregard for Palki's feelings fuels Palki's jealousy and discomfort.

Rajveer looks at Palki and both waves. Rajveer is relieved to see that Palki doesn't appear to be angry with him. Meanwhile, Sandy approaches Shaurya and tells him that they should go out for a party. However, Shaurya is thinking about Shanaya. Shaurya wants to use Shanaya to hurt Rajveer. He believes that by making Shanaya betray Rajveer's trust, he can inflict emotional pain on Rajveer.

Karan and Rishabh return home, and Sandy appears to be somewhat apprehensive around Rishabh. In a stern yet affectionate conversation with Shaurya, Karan emphasizes the importance of their father-son relationship. He assures Shaurya that he loves him a lot and vows to protect him from life's challenges and adversities. Karan advises Shaurya not to hurt Kavya, and to treat her with love and respect, like a queen.

Rishabh intervenes in their conversation and asks Karan not to take the matter further and argue. He urges everyone to keep calm as Janmashtmi is approaching. Karan acknowledges his brother's point, although he struggles with his concern for Shaurya's behavior.

Preeta and Srishti return to their home. Preeta shares her thoughts and feelings with Srishti. She said that she felt a strange feeling when she was releasing the heart-shaped balloons into the sky. She tells Srishti that she gets vivid images from her past. Preeta requests Srishti to tell her about her past, upon which Srishti says that all the relatives, friends, and family died so they don’t have anyone. Preeta cannot shake the feeling that she is being targeted by an enemy with a deep-seated hatred, but she is determined to uncover the truth.

Srishti, attempting to console her sister, suggests that evil individuals exist in the world and reassures Preeta that they will find out who hired the henchman. Preeta thinks that Srishti is hiding something from her.

This episode was watched on Zee5.