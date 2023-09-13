Kundali Bhagya written update, September 13: Preeta and Karan meet, Srishti takes her away

Preeta is looking for Nidhi in Luthra’s house. Karan is in the shower and Nidhi is in Karan’s room choosing an outfit for Karan. She intentionally leaves a lipstick mark on his outfit and places it on the bed. When he inquires from the bathroom who is there in the room, Nidhi reveals that she is there and she is selecting an outfit for him. She told him that she was just leaving the room. However, Preeta notices this. Karan requests Nidhi to place his clothes on the bed but she has already left from there. Preeta heard this and assumed that Karan was asking her to do that.

She spots the outfit Nidhi chose for him and comments sarcastically that it looks like a waiter's uniform. Preeta starts looking for another outfit for Karan, Upon Deciding on another outfit, she carefully places it on the bed. Karan also asks for another towel as his towel is already wet. Preeta hands him a fresh towel and their hands touch, making them feel a strange feeling.

Karan comes out of the shower and looks for Preeta. He cannot find her anywhere. He is surprised to see the outfit on his bed and admires the choice, he realizes that it couldn't be Nidhi's choice and wonders who chose it.

Meanwhile, Srishti is looking for Preeta in the house but can't find her. Gurpreet questions where Preeta might have gone, and Srishti suddenly remembers that Preeta was asking her to come to the Luthra house today and might have gone there. She rushes to leave for the Luthra residence immediately.

Back at the Luthra’s, everyone is excited for Krishna Janmashtami. Palki suggests an idea of where should they place the Krishna Jhanki and everyone agrees with her. Girja brings decoration materials. She meets with Nidhi but interprets her as a visitor. Nidhi starts shouting at her and tells her that she is Karan’s wife and asks her who she is and what is she doing at her house. Girja tells her that she is Girish’s wife. Kareena intervenes in between and asks them to help them with the decoration for the Krishna Janmashtmi. Nidhi tells everyone that she has already contacted the stylist for everyone's outfits.

Kareena expresses her admiration for Rajveer and tells everyone that she likes him. Hearing this, Shaurya feels heartbroken and jealous. Rakhi mentions that she needs to prepare coffee for Bani, and Shanaya offers to handle it. This prompts Shaurya to follow her into the kitchen, leaving Kavya curious about his intentions. Kavya stops him and asks him why is going there. Shaurya tells her that he is going to help Shanaya in making coffee. Shanaya is in the kitchen and wondering how to make coffee as she doesn’t know how to do that.

Palki informs Kavya that Shanaya can't make coffee, and Rajveer enters the scene. Kavya teases Rajveer about Shaurya going to help Shanaya, and she thinks that Rajveer is possessive of Shanaya and likes her.

On the other hand, Srishti arrives at the Luthra house and starts looking for Preeta. In a twist of fate, Preeta accidentally bumps into Karan, but he can't see her as some dust goes in his eyes.

Srishti quickly intervenes and drags Preeta away before Karan can see her. When Karan finally opens his eyes, he doesn't find them but instead sees Nidhi coming, leaving him puzzled. He thinks that he has surely seen Preeta and he bumped into her only. Karan wonders where Preeta is now.

