Kundali Bhagya written update, September 14: Srishti advices Preeta to stay away from Luthra family

Kundali Bhagya written update, September 14: Nidhi comes in front of Karan. He tells Nidhi that something is in his eyes. Karan starts looking everywhere and Nidhi gets worried seeing Karan in such a state. Meanwhile, Srishti takes Preeta away from the back door.

Rajveer enters the kitchen. He asks Shanaya to go out of the kitchen. She asks him if something has happened. Rajveer tells her that they will talk about it later but requests her to leave from there at that moment. Shaurya shows his interest in this and asks Rajveer how can he talk to Shanaya like this and asks him if he loves her. Shanaya is lost in her own thoughts, thinking how cute it is that two handsome men are fighting over her. She thinks that whoever will marry Rajveer must be a lucky girl because he will love and protect her from any harm coming her way. Rajveer then again asks Shayana to leave the kitchen and then scolds Shaurya for his misbehavior. Shaurya says that he loves to trouble and hurt Rajveer and leaves from there with a crooked smile.

Nidhi attempts to understand Karan's erratic behavior. She asks him, who is he looking for. Karan says that he is looking for the person who was in his room when he was showering. Nidhi confirms that she had indeed entered his room and called him, but Karan is puzzled, he said someone else had been in his room after Nidhi left.

Upon seeing his outfit, Nidhi asks him why he didn't wear the outfit she selected for him. This confirms Karan’s doubt. He says that he is sure someone else was there in the room. He leaves from there. Nidhi is standing there in confusion when Rishabh arrives there and asks her why she is so worried. Nidhi tells him everything. Rishabh asks her to calm down and tells her that he will take care of Karan.

Meanwhile, Srishti drags Preeta from the back door of the Luthra’s house. Preeta couldn't help but ask Srishti why she had brought her there. Srishti admitted that she didn’t want Preeta to meet anyone from the Luthra family. Preeta confronts Srishti and says that she finally accepted the truth and that’s why she didn’t want to come to the Luthra house. She angrily asked her how come she now had the time to visit the Luthra house, when in the morning she told her that she had some urgent work to take care of.

Srishti tells Preeta that she is trying to keep her safe from the Luthras' and doesn’t want to meet Nidhi. Srishti advices Preeta to stay away from Luthra's family.

On the other hand, Rishabh asks Karan who is he looking for. Karan tells him that he just met Preeta and is looking for her. Confused, Rishabh asks him how is he sure that he just met Preeta. Karan says that he felt her presence and she selected this outfit for him.

Palki is busy with Bani. She is making her do her everyday workout. Bani asks her to stop and says it's enough for the day. Karan tells Palkhi not to listen to Bani and Rakhi supports her. Bani scolds both of them and tells Palki that she wants to replace her daughter and daughter-in-law. Everyone laughs. Kavya tells Palki not to take any of this seriously.

Shaurya and Rajveer are standing there when Shaurya tells everyone that he wants to take them out for a quick coffee break. Rajveer intervenes in between and tells him that they are busy with the Krishna Janmashtami preparation. Shanaya supports Shaurya on this and says that they can take a small break from the preparation and go for coffee. Rajveer tells Shanaya that he wants to talk to her and take her away from there. Seeing all this Palki feels bad and jealous. She leaves from there. Palki starts crying remembering all the lovely moments she spent with Rajveer.

Preeta and Srishti leave from Luthra’s house in an auto. Karan comes there and tells Rishabh that Preeta is in that auto. Preeta asks the auto driver to stop the auto but Sristhi stops him and asks him to increase the speed. Rishabh tells Karan to stop behaving weirdly.

Rajveer asks Shanaya why is she getting so close to Shaurya. She tells him that it is just a casual friendship and he should not worry about her as she won’t let Shaurya come near her. Shaurya and Palki see this. Later, Shaurya asks Shanaya why Rajveer took her away like this and what he wanted to talk about. Seeing Shaurya getting jealous, Shanaya gets happy. She lies to him saying that Rajveer is very possessive about her and tells her that Shaurya is a bad guy. Shaurya tells her that he likes and wants to know her more.

This episode was watched on Zee5.