Kundali Bhagya written update, September 15: Srishti lies to Preeta about Karan

Preeta and Sristhi return home. Preeta is determined to uncover the truth Srishti is hiding from her. She asks her to tell her why she took her out from the Luthra’s like this. She insists that Srishti must reveal the truth and stop making excuses. Srishti tells Preeta that she is thirsty and she wants water, however, Preeta presses Srishti for answers. She wants to know why Srishti was preventing her from meeting the Luthra family and demands the truth.

However, Srishti remains evasive, claiming she has nothing to say. Preeta warns her and says that she will investigate the matter herself if Srishti continues to lie to her. Srishti, determined to keep Preeta away from the Luthra family, concocts a lie about Karan being in love with Preeta and wanting to propose to her despite being married to Nidhi. Preeta is shocked by this revelation and can't believe what she's hearing.

Gurpreet comes there and urges them to stop fighting and to start preparing for Krishna Janmashtami. Preeta feels uncomfortable to share anything with Gurpreet and decides to leave. Srishti tells Gurpreet that she was successful in keeping everything from Preeta.

On the other hand, Palki finds a room, locks herself in it, and cries. Rakhi and Kavya approach her. Palki wipes her face and opens the door. Rakhi inquires about her tears, and Palki remains silent. Rakhi tells her that she is Kavya's Badimaa, and she even considers Palki as her daughter and thinks that she is her Badimaa as well.

Rakhi tells her that she has raised all her children with love and care. She emphasizes the trust and openness she shares with all her children and wants Palki to feel comfortable doing the same. She tells Pakhi that she understands her pain and encourages her to express her feelings. Palki, however, keeps the true reason behind her tears hidden.

Rajveer comes there. Rakhi asks him if he knows Palki very well as he is her good friend, to which Rajveer says that he is Palki’s best friend. Rakhi asks him the reason Palki is crying. Rajveer gets worried when he learns that Palki is crying. He asks her about it but she remains quiet.

Bani calls Rakhi and she leaves from there, leaving Rajveer and Palki alone. Rajveer asks her to share her feelings. Rakhi comes back to tell Rajveer that Palki might be crying because of the person she is in love with. Rajveer asks Palki if she is in love with someone. Palki says no, and then tells him that he won’t understand. She leaves from there. Rajveer gets worried knowing that Palki might be in love with someone else.

Srishti reveals to Gurpreet that she lied to Preeta to keep her away from the Luthra family. She explains that she found Preeta in the Luthra house and managed to prevent her from meeting anyone. She tells her that Karan almost sees her but she manages to take her away just in time.

Gurpreet advises Srishti not to hide the truth from Preeta anymore. Gurpreet says that Preeta's heart is filled with love for her family and children and she can feel them. Gurpreet believes that Srishti won't be able to keep Preeta away from her loved ones for much longer.

Srishti says that she will do anything and everything to keep her away from the Luthra family, her husband, and her children. Preeta comes there and asks Srishti what she is talking about. Srishti quickly concocts a humorous story to divert Preeta's attention and make her believe it is all a joke.

Karan is determined to find Preeta and meet her. He confides in Rishabh and tells him that he is sure that he saw Preeta in his room. He believed that she was there but ran away before he could see her face.

Rishabh, cautious and skeptical, urges Karan to focus on their business meeting. He believes that Karan's desperation to meet Preeta might be based on a misunderstanding. He suggests that Preeta might be avoiding Karan because she believes he has moved on with his new marriage.

Karan reflects on Rishabh's words and realizes that Rishabh's perspective might hold some truth. He understands that Preeta might be hurt or upset, thinking that he has remarried. Karan appreciates Rishabh's guidance and decides to follow his advice.

However, Karan is determined to find Preeta and clarify the misunderstandings between them. He believes that their separation is based on a misunderstanding, and he doesn't want any more complications in their relationship. He calls Nilesh and asks him for an update. Nilesh lies to him saying that he still couldn’t find Preeta. Karan angrily tells him to leave the case if he can’t find Preeta.

Nidhi receives a call from Nilesh, who informs her about Karan's relentless pursuit of Preeta. He shares that Karan is desperate to find Preeta and is determined to reunite with her. Nilesh is instructed by Nidhi to continue lying to Karan and withhold any information about Preeta's whereabouts.

This episode was watched on Zee5.