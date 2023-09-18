Kundali Bhagya written update, September 18: Srishti ties Shambhu on a chair and slaps him

Shambhu suddenly appears there and collides with Srishti. Seeing him there, Srishti recognized him instantly. As she recognizes Shambhu, the past begins to resurface. She immediately informs Mohit that it was Shambhu who caused Preeta's accident. Panic sets in, and Shambhu instinctively tries to flee the scene, but Preeta comes in front of him and manages to apprehend him.

Meanwhile, the Luthra mansion bustles with the preparation for Krishna Janmashtmi. After getting ready, Palki comes down the stairs, her beauty leaving Rajveer spellbound. He was so mesmerized by seeing her like this that he was not able to take his eyes off her. Even Shaurya can't help but notice her radiant presence.

Kavya also comes there and suddenly the atmosphere at the Luthra’s is charged with compliments and flattery. Rishabh adoringly compliments Kavya and tells her how beautiful she is looking. Karan also compliments her and tells her that she is looking like an angel. Karan tells Kavya that she is the best daughter one could ever want. Kavya tells him that Rishabh also called her an angel. Meanwhile, Mahesh and Bani were having their own little gossip. Mahesh tells her that Rishabh is exactly like him whereas Bani Tells him that Karan is like her.

Karan's attempt to slip away is halted by Rakhi, who playfully detains him, attributing his actions to a mere bid for attention. Rakhi asks Palki about Daljeet’s whereabouts.

Just as Daljeet arrives, Palki introduces her to the Luthra family. Daljeet greets everyone and showers Shaurya with compliments. Meanwhile, Shanaya discreetly leads Rajveer inside, and Palki and Shaurya notice their departure. In a candid moment, Shanaya asks Rajveer about his feelings for Palki, and he admits his affection for her. He tells Shanaya that he likes Palki but he is not sure if she likes him or not. Shanaya slyly suggests that others may perceive his possessiveness as a clear sign of his affection, leaving Rajveer pondering his emotions. Rajveer thinks about it and he decides that he will focus more on his feelings and Palki. He is determined to express his feelings to her.

Kavya’s fiance Varun comes there and seeks the blessings of the elders. Karan asks him about his father and he tells him that his family is also celebrating Krishna Janmashtami at home that’s why his father wasn’t able to make it. Rakhi tells Varun that she thought he would not be able to come there. Rishabh humorously asks Varun if he has been emotionally blackmailed by Kavya into attending the event. Varun laughs and agrees with him. Kavya playfully corroborates this claim, stating that Varun missed her.

Mahesh intervenes and tells everyone to leave from there and let the young couple spend time together.

Advertisement

As everyone leaves Kavya and Varun alone he tells her that Mahesh is so cute. However, Kavya is angry with Varun and asks him why he told everyone about their personal talk. She refuses to talk to him.

On the other hand, at Mohit's house, Srishti, Preeta, and Mohit bring Shambhu there and they tie him to a chair with a rope. Gurpreet comes there and thinks that Mohit might have done something wrong. Srishti doesn't hold back and delivers a resounding slap to Shambhu, accusing him of attempting to murder Preeta rather than causing an accident. She tells him that she had seen Shambhu at the accident site and presses him for answers about who ordered the hit and who his boss is.

Srishti's anger boils over, leading to another slap, but Shambhu feigns ignorance. Mohit berates him for lying, while Gurpreet tries to reason with Shambhu, emphasizing that Preeta might forgive him for whatever he has done, but Srishti will not.

Preeta asks Shambhu to tell the truth and she threatens Shambhu with a flower vase. However, Shambhu started to laugh. Srishti's anger elevates and she starts beating him. Shambhu asks her to stop and he agrees to tell them the entire truth.

On the other side, Palki grapples with her own emotions. She thinks to herself that Shanaya is intelligent, humorous, and charming and anyone can like her. However, she perceives herself as dull and bookish, believing that no one could ever like her.

Palki decides that she will not think about Rajveer anymore, but she loves him so much that she starts crying again. Rajveer comes there and sees her crying. He approaches her, intuitively sensing her distress. Palki attempts to hide her emotions by claiming that something went in her eyes, but Rajveer sees through her facade. Rajveer expresses his feeling saying that he know but he wants to know her even more. Palki walks away from there and Rajveer follows her. As he was following her he saw Shanaya who was about to fall. He holds her. Palki witnesses this and is left heartbroken.

This episode was watched on Zee5.

ALSO READ: Wedding on the cards for Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav? Here's what we know