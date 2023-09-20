Kundali Bhagya written update, September 20: Shambhu warns Nidhi about Preeta

Preeta arrives at the Luthra house in the getup as one of the Radha’s. While Preeta is looking for Nidhi in the house, she bumps into Karan. Karan could not see her face as her face was covered but he instantly recognised her. Srishti sees everything and she swiftly whisks Preeta away before Karan can finally catch sight of her. Meanwhile, Shambhu arrives at the Luthra Mention and starts looking for Nidhi. He is worried and wants to warn Nidhi about Preeta’s intention.

In the midst of this, Shaurya comes near Shanaya and he asks her to help him in selecting an outfit for an upcoming event. Shanaya gets happy thinking that Shaurya is falling for her. She agrees to help him and they head inside. Daljeet sees Shanaya and Shaurya spending time like this and gets happy.

On the other hand, Preeta continues her search for Nidhi when Karan suddenly appears before her. He tells her that he has recognized her. He tells Preeta about the past and tells her that he remembers every single detail from their past. Karan tells her about the moments they spent together when she was in his arms and the love they shared.

The melodious strains of the song Sajdaa play in the background as Karan tells Preeta about everything. Karan urges Preeta to remove her veil and reveal her face. Preeta is left in shock by his words and the intensity of the moment. She felt embarrassed because of what Karan just said.

Meanwhile, Shaurya takes Shanaya to her room so she can help him select the outfit. Shaurya tells Shanaya that he wants to talk to her about something personal. Shanaya, however, wonders if Shaurya is about to propose to her. Instead, he expresses his belief and tells her that she deserves someone better than Rajveer. Shanaya is puzzled by his statement and asks Shaurya what he is trying to say. Shaurya changed the subject and told her to select the outfit for him and help him. Shanaya is happy thinking that Shaurya is getting jealous of Rajveer and she starts looking for an outfit and picks out one for him. Rajveer comes there and sees Shanaya and Shaurya together. He enters Shaurya’s room and whisks Shanaya away from there.

Sandy comes there and sees Rajveer and Shanaya like this. He enters Shaurya’s room. Rajveer confronts Shanaya and asks her what she is doing in Shaurya's room. Rajveer tells Shanaya that he already asked her to stay away from Shaurya as he is not a good person. Shanaya gets angry and challenges Rajveer's authority. She tells him that there is no one to tell her what to do and what not to do. Shanaya tells Rajveer that she has no problem with Shaurya as he treats her with respect. She further said that he is a good person and leaves from there. Palki, who has overheard their conversation, becomes privy to the brewing conflict.

On the other hand, Sandy inquires about Shaurya's well-being. He asks him what happened here with Rajveer and Shanaya and Shaurya expresses his happiness. Shanaya rejoins them and offers to pick out a better outfit for him. She picked another outfit for him and showed it to Shaurya. Shaurya likes the outfit so much. Shanaya then apologizes to Shaurya on Rajveer's behalf. Shaurya tells Shanaya that he really likes her a lot. Nidhi, seething with jealousy, observes this interaction between Shanaya and Shaurya. Shaurya decides to try on the outfit Shanaya selected and goes inside. Nidhi suddenly comes there and drags Shanaya away in anger.

Karan, on the other hand, implores Preeta to reveal her face to him. Preeta grapples with her emotions as she remembers Srishti's assertion that Karan loves her. Preeta runs from there, Karan chases her and stops her. She tells Karan that he is married to Nidhi and accuses him of wrongdoing before fleeing from there again.

Rajveer, troubled by his growing concern for Shanaya, confides in Palki about his feelings. He asks Palki to tell Shanaya to stay away from Shaurya. Palki says that Shanaya is mature enough to make her own decisions. Palki questions him about why he is so invested in Shanaya's well-being, to which Rajveer admits that he cares about her. He leaves from there. Palki is confused.

Nidhi confronts Shanaya and makes it clear that she understands Shanaya's wrong intentions towards Shaurya. She warns Shanaya to stay within her limits and asks her to stay away from Shaurya. Shanaya assures Nidhi that she won't engage with Shaurya any further, and Nidhi departs.

Shanaya then turns to Daljeet and relays her side of the story, telling her how Nidhi insulted her. She pledges to win the ongoing challenge, determined to outmaneuver Nidhi.

Meanwhile, Karan shares his suspicion with Rishabh, revealing that he sensed Preeta's presence at the party. He tells Rishabh that Preeta is disguised as one of the Radha’s. Karan tells Rishabh that he will review the CCTV footage to confirm his hunch. Srishti overhears the conversation and becomes alarmed.

Back at the party, Nidhi is startled when Shambhu unexpectedly appears in front of her. He assures her that he means no harm. He tells Nidhi everything and reveals that Preeta is currently at the Luthra house, searching for her.

This episode was watched on Zee5.

