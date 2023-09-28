Kundali Bhagya Written Update, September 28: Has Shaurya developed feelings for Palki?

Daljeet tells Palki that Shaurya's parking must be three times their house. Palki agrees that Shaurya's parking is big, but their house is not that bad. Shaurya is welcomed into Palki's home. As he is seated in the living room, Palki tells him that he doesn't have to behave like a gentleman anymore. He should just be himself. Shaurya doesn't reply, but as Palki is about to leave, she falls. Shaurya saves her from falling. Rajveer enters the house and sees Palki in Shaurya's arms. He is confused and jealous.

As Palki feels weird, she immediately stands up and leaves without looking at Shaurya and Rajveer. Rajveer stares at Shaurya and he replies that he just saved her from falling. Rajveer doesn't say anything. Later Rajveer enters Pakhi's room and warns her that she must stay away from Shaurya. Palki seems a little taken aback by Rajveer's words. She says that she knows what is good or bad for her but why is Rajveer being so protective? Rajveer says that she must keep herself healthy. Palki confides to him saying that because of her dress, she fell but Rajveer still requests her to stay away from Shaurya Luthra.

On the other hand, Nidhi reaches the police station and gives them a statement that Preeta and Shrishti tried to kidnap her. Preeta and Shrishti are in police custody. The police ask both of them to give a reason why they abducted her and Shrishti says that they have never abducted her she is the one who plotted against them and tried to kill Preeta with her companion Shambu. Later Gurpreet and Mohit reach and they too give the same statement that Shambu was tied because he is a criminal and not a normal person. Since Shambu is unconscious, the police tell Gurpreet that based on her guarantee, they are leaving Preeta and Shrishti but once Shambu regains consciousness they will be summoned again. They agree and leave. Nidhi is shocked to see that the police have released both sisters.

Preeta and Shrishti confront her and warn her that all her plans will not be fulfilled. She and Shrishti will always be there to protect the family. Shrishti warns Nidhi that if she tries to do anything to her sister, she will have to pay the consequences. Later Shrishti tells Preeta it was Shambu who caused her accident and hence she lost her memory. Preeta requests Shristi that after reaching home this will not be brought in front of Rajveer and they agree.

At Palki's home, Sandy and Shaurya are talking when Sandy says to Shaurya that he must have feelings for Palki. Shaurya denies saying that he doesn't and he is not into girls like her. Shaurya realizes that Palki didn't even say thank you to him as he saved her from falling. Daljeet tries to get to know him and offers him tea. Later Palki comes out of her room and Shaurya is stunned to see her and acts differently. He immediately leaves and then yells at Sandy for putting such rubbish into his brain. As he pushes Sandy away, Rajveer sees this and tells Shaurya that he must not do this to anybody. He despises him and reminds him about the challenge.

Later Nidhi reaches home to see that the house is all decked up and she asks what is happening. the servants say that they are preparing for Janamsthmi and that's why the house is decorated. A lady says to Rakhi that a woman had come who looked like Karan's wife. Rakhi believes that it must be Preeta but before she can say something Nidhi interjects and says that she is Karan's wife.

This episode was viewed on Zee5.

