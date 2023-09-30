Kundali Bhagya written update, September 30: Karan is furious at Shaurya

The episode of Kundali Bhagya begins with Shaurya and Rajveer fully ready for Dahi Handi. Rishab draws everybody's attention. He asks if anybody loves the decorations of the event. Mahesh then asks that if so many decorations have been done then there must be some competition. Rishab then declares that the competition will be introduced by Dadi. She says that it is their family bangles. Karina then says that nowadays boys have piercings so a bangle is fine for them. The competition is about to begin and Rajveer is looking at Palki in a very different way but Shanaya comes in between. Palki thinks that Rajveer is interested in Shanaya.

As the competition starts, two teams are formed - Shaurya's team has Karan and Nidhi. Rishab and Palki are supporting Rajveer. The one who brings down the handi will be the Govinda. As the competition begins at first, Shaurya tries to reach out but fails and then Rajveer tries to reach but also misses. Arohi then tells Nidhi that Shaurya will definitely win but if Nidhi wants Rajveer to lose then she has to do something. Nidhi then hits Varun on the side, which makes the glass of water fall and as Rajveer steps on it he is hurt.

Later Rishab calls for a first aid box. Palki is worried about Rajveer and puts some antiseptic on his feet and removes the glass pieces. She asks for more bandages but Kavya tears a piece of cloth from her dress and wraps it around his feet. Rajveer is looking at Kavya and Palki and how much they care for him. Shaurya sees this and says that he must accept his defeat and let him win but Rajveer refuses to give up. He says that he has a special connection with Krishna. Then with the help of Rishab and Palki, he gets up and resumes the competition.

As the competition is announced both run towards the Handi but Shaurya slips and Rajveer reaches the top and breaks it. All are rejoiced and dancing while Nidhi and Shaurya are burning in anger. Shaurya leaves the scene. Rishab, on the other hand, sees him and asks why is he so upset and Shaurya says that is why they all are celebrating it so much. Karan explains to him it's not because he lost but because it's a festival. He confides in him and says that Shaurya will always be the Krishna of the house.

Shaurya goes and breaks the pots one by one and says now they can celebrate it like this. Karan is very furious with his behavior and is about to scold him but is stopped by Mahesh. He says that because of so much love, Shaurya has been spoiled but Mahesh intervenes that sometimes scolding and raising their hand to teach them a lesson is not wrong. When Shaurya was a kid this would have been not that serious but now that he is grown up it will be difficult to make him realise what is good or bad. Karan is now worried.

This episode was viewed on Zee5.

