Kundali Bhagya written update, September 4: Rajveer celebrates Rakshabandh with Luthra family

The Luthra family prepares for Raksha Bandhan, a special festival celebrating the bond between siblings. Rishabh arrives and finds that the women, including Rakhi, Bani, and Kareena, are already present. He asks them about everyone else and playfully teases them by saying that men can never come on time. Rajveer also arrives and greets everyone. Rishabh insists that he is like a family member and should be considered as part of the Luthra family. Rishabh says that Rajveer will take the Luthra family ahead. Listening to this, Bani starts laughing while Rajveer is confused to hear something like this. Rakhi on the other hand asks Rishabh to consider before speaking.

When Shaurya arrives, he dismisses the idea of anyone other than blood relatives being considered Luthra heirs. Rajveer humbly states that he has no desire to become a Luthra, but Rishabh defends him, asserting that Rajveer is indeed part of their family.

Karan arrives and tells Shaurya that Rajveer is right and no one would like to change their surname to become something they are not. Shaurya asks him not to defend Rajveer every time. This difference of opinion leads to a tense moment between Shaurya and Karan. Karan tells him that he has no intention of arguing with Shaurya on the day of this auspicious festival. Shaurya left from there.

Kritika comes home and meets everyone. Rajveer greets her by touching her feet. Karan asks Rajveer to come with him and help him with some work, but Kritika insists that Karan should stay and do any other work after she ties him Rakhi. She playfully demands a gift from him before allowing him to continue with his work.

Karan asks Rajveer to bring the files to the study as he does not want to disappoint Kritika. Meanwhile, Nidhi is planning a cunning way to kill Preeta. She has hired a snake charmer and asks him to be discreet about his presence.

Rajveer sees Kavya preparing a Rakhi plate, and he feels an emotional thinking that expresses his desire to experience the feeling of Raksha Bandhan. He thinks that Kavya might also tie Rakhi to him but he sees Kavya is keeping only one Rakhi for Shaurya, which disappoints Rajveer as he had hoped she would tie one for him as well. However, he appreciates her gesture of considering him as her brother and does not express any complaints.

The episode takes a mysterious turn when Nidhi instructs the snake charmer to bring a dangerous snake. As the snake charmer is talking to Nidhi, he tells her that the snake he has brought is very dangerous and poisonous, and if the snake bites someone that person will surely die. She seems pleased with the sinister idea. However, the snake escaped from the box. Nidhi jumps to bed and asks the snake charmer to find the snake as soon as possible because her entire family is waiting in the hall. She is worried that the snake may bite someone in the family.

Kavya sees Nidhi standing on the bed and asks her about it. Nidhi asks Kavya not to entire her room and that she is very happy and just enjoying the festival by jumping on the bed.

As the family members continue with their Raksha Bandhan celebrations, Shaurya expresses his dislike for Rajveer to Rakhi, who he believes is being favored by his family. Rakhi attempts to change Shaurya's perspective and suggests that he should not harbor hatred. However, Shaurya remains firm in his negative opinion of Rajveer.

As the episode concludes, the family gathers for the Rakhi rituals, with Kareena, Mahesh, and others participating in the celebration. Kareen asks Bani to tell them the story of Rakshabandh. She tells the story of Krishan Ji and Dropati and their pure sibling bond. Rajveer is upset to think that Kavya will not tie Rakhi to him and he wants to leave from there; however, Rakhi stops him from leaving.

Rishabh gifts a smartwatch to Kritika. Kareena and Mahesh begin the Rakhi rituals. She ties him the Rakhi. Kritika tied Rakhi to Karan and Rishabh. Kavya ties Rakhi to Shaurya. Rajveer again gets emotional seeing this but soon remembers his promise to Kavya.

