Kundali Bhagya written update, September 6: Rajveer saves Kavya; She ties Rakhi to him

Kareena scolds Shaurya and urges him to express his gratitude towards Rajveer. She tells him that she senses a reflection of Nidhi's behavior in him. Kareena blames Shaurya's upbringing for his self-centred nature and implores him to reflect on the concepts of right and wrong. She chastises Nidhi for contributing to Shaurya's negative traits and suggests that Nidhi should thank Rajveer for saving Kavya's life. Kritika also joins in the admonition of Nidhi's actions.

Meanwhile, the doctor delivers the heartening news that Rajveer and Kavya are out of danger. He commends Rajveer for his swift action in saving Kavya's life and advises Karan to call the snake charmer as soon as they can to locate the snake as it is a very dangerous and poisonous snake. Rishabh takes the anti-venom from the doctor as a precautionary measure and expresses gratitude to the doctor.

Rajveer and Kavya regain consciousness. Kavya tries to get up from the bed as she wants to complete the Rakhi ritual and wants to tie Rakhi to her brothers. Rakhi asks Kavya to rest for a bit longer as she is concerned for her well-being, but Bani supports Kavya's decision. Rajveer expresses his intention to return home, stating that his family is awaiting his return.

Kavya, however, stops him and asks him if he would not allow her to tie a Rakhi on him, reasoning that he had already fulfilled his promise to protect her. This unexpected bond between Kavya and Rajveer leaves Shaurya bewildered, who appears discontented with the situation.

Kavya explains that she and Rajveer had chosen this unique relationship, one that seemed to transcend traditional boundaries. This moment of understanding and connection between Kavya and Rajveer is met with Shaurya's disapproval. Shaurya says that if Kavya ties Rakhi to Rajveer he will not celebrate Rakhi. Karan, already incensed with Shaurya, admonishes him for his behavior.

Rajveer tells Kavya that she only has one Rakhi so he will go and buy one more. Kavya stops him and tells him that she has two brothers so she has two Rakhi. Listening to this, Shaurya's hasty exit from the hall. Karan asks Kavya to tie Rakhi only to Rajveer. Rajveer says that Shaurya does not have any respect for any relationship.

Meanwhile, Srishti and Gurpreet are watching Preeta while she is drinking water. Preeta realises this and confronts them. Srishti says that they were just looking, but deep inside she is relieved that Preeta does not remember anything. Preeta tells them that she is not feeling well.

Later, Rajveer asks Karan why he asks Kavya to tie rakhi only to him as Shaurya is her real brother. Karan says that Rajveer has fulfilled all his duties of protecting Kavya and thus he deserves it. Rajveer says that he values relationships the most, Karan says that he values human beings the most and Rishabh says that family matters to him the most. Mahesh praises Rishabh's wisdom, and the family playfully teases Karan for his arrogance.

Advertisement

However, tensions escalate as Shaurya grapples with Kavya's apparent admiration for Rajveer. He confronts Nidhi about her previous statements regarding Rajveer potentially being affected by the poison, which unintentionally elevated Rajveer's status in the family. Nidhi explains her strategy of making an enemy into a friend by manipulating emotions. She advises Shaurya to adopt a more calculated approach to avoid losing his place in the family to Rajveer.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Srishti tells Gurpreet that Preeta may remember her past. Gurpreet is happy to hear this but Srishti says that it's not good news. She decides to tell Gurpreet the truth. Gurpreet is shocked to learn that Karan is Preeta’s husband. Srishti tells her about Preeta’s accident and expresses her concern.

This episode was watched on Zee5.