Kundali Bhagya written update, September 7: Preeta wants to go to the Luthra’s house

Srishti confides in Gurpreet about Preeta's tragic situation. Srishti reveals that Luthra’s are behind everything and that Preeta has even forgotten that Rudraksh is her own son. She firmly believes that the Luthra family is responsible for Preeta's current state, asserting that they have caused her sister immense pain. Srishti goes on to explain that Preeta used to suffer from severe attacks triggered by the sound of drums. Overwhelmed by sorrow, she expresses her helplessness in the face of Preeta's condition. Just as the emotional exchange continues, Palki arrives there and informs Gurpreet that Shailendra is waiting for her outside.

Meanwhile, Rajveer calls Mohit and tells him what had happened at the Luthra’s. He told Mohit that Kavya had been bitten by a snake. He reassures Mohit that he managed to extract the poison from Kavya's body, inadvertently exposing himself to it in the process. However, both Kavya and him are now out of danger. Mohit expresses his concern and asks Rajveer when he will return. Rajveer explains that he plans to be home by the evening because Kavya intends to tie a rakhi to him as well. Srishti overhears this conversation and goes inside to process the news.

Gurpreet tells Palki that she will come later. Palki sympathetically acknowledges that Srishti must be feeling upset about the situation.

Shaurya later comes down and joins the Luthra family, and he explains his reaction to Kavya's decision to tie rakhi on Rajveer's hand. He reveals that it hurt him because Kavya used to tie rakhi only on his hand. However, Nidhi told him and made him understand that his relationship with Kavya wouldn't change simply because of this gesture. Shaurya recalls Nidhi's advice to deceive the Luthra family and remove Rajveer from their lives.

As Kavya, Rajveer, and Shaurya sit down, Karan hugs Rajveer, expressing his remorse for making him feel wrong. Karan believes that he might have unintentionally done something to upset Rajveer and apologizes sincerely. Rajveer forgives Karan and warmly embraces him, signaling the mending of their strained relationship.

Kavya then took out the Rakhi box and showed it to Rajveer. Rajveer was happy seeing that the rakhi box had two Rakhis. Shaurya extends his hand, and Kavya proceeds to tie a rakhi to him. She also hands Kavya his card and asks her to buy whatever she desires as a Rakhi gift. Rajveer, feeling embarrassed said that he hadn’t got any gift for Kavya as he thought that she would only tie Rakhi to Shaurya. But Kavya reassures him that his act of saving her life is the most significant gift she could receive. She proceeds to tie a Rakhi to Rajveer's hand. Rajveer then takes Kavya’s blessings followed by a heartfelt hug.

Srishti is curious about how Preeta came to know about Kavya's snakebite incident and why she mentioned Rudraksh's name. Gurpreet explains that this is because Preeta is Rudraksh and Kavya's mother and a mother has a sixth sense when it comes to her children.

Meanwhile, the Luthra ladies discuss their plans for celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, with Rakhi suggesting inviting Palki and Shanaya to join in the festivities.

Surprisingly, Preeta tells Srishti that she remembers her attacker and reveals that her attacker is Nidhi. Preeta expresses her desire to confront Nidhi and understand why she attempted to kill her. She mentions that there may be scratches on Nidhi's face as evidence. Preeta decides to go to Luthra's house. She urges Srishti to accompany her to the Luthra house.

This episode was watched on Zee5.