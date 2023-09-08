Kundali Bhagya written update, September 8: Shambhu confess Nidhi hired him to kill Preeta

After Kavya ties Rakhi to Shaurya and Rajveer the family witness an emotional moment between Kavya and Rajveer. Karan opens up to Rajveer, expressing his sentiments about their growing friendship. He acknowledges that he might have hurt many people in the past but emphasizes that Rajveer holds a special place in his life. Karan's words of affection for Rajveer make Shaurya uncomfortable and jealous, as he perceives the significance Karan is placing on their bond.

Shaurya, although perturbed, conceals his anger, reminded of Nidhi's advice that he needs to maintain a facade of friendliness with the Luthra family to eventually remove Rajveer from their lives.

On the other hand, Preeta confides in Srishti, sharing her desire to confront Nidhi. Preeta insists on going to the Luthra house, driven by her determination to unravel the truth. However, Srishti is worried that this encounter might hurt Preeta emotionally. She is concerned about Preeta's well-being and advises against it. She reveals that she didn't see Nidhi at the hospital that day and, even when she finally met her, she saw no scratches on her face.

Srishti is worried that Preeta might not understand the seriousness of the matter and thinks that if Preeta visits the Luthra house, it will rekindle old wounds and fears. Srishti is keen to protect Preeta from the evil eyes of Nidhi.

Srishti tells Preeta that Gurpreet has made an appointment for Preeta at the doctor. Preeta tells her that she does not want to go to the doctor but wants to go to Luthra's and confront Nidhi for her actions. Srishti tells Preeta that if she goes to the doctor, she will take her to the Luthra house.

Meanwhile, Kavya confides in Rajveer about the profound connection they seem to share. She muses that such deep bonds aren't easily formed and suggests that it might be a result of their past lives. Rajveer, however, says that he believes that their connection stems from their present life rather than any past life.

Later, at a clinic, Srishti devises a plan to prevent Preeta from visiting the Luthra house, fearing that it might lead to complications and emotional turmoil. Just as Srishti was thinking about this, Preeta interrupted Srishti and told her that she only came to the hospital because she had promised her that she would accompany her to the Luthra’s. Preeta reiterates her intention to head to the Luthra house and confront Nidhi, citing the scratches on Nidhi's face as evidence of her claims.

Meanwhile, Nidhi plans to meet Shambhu to execute her plan to kill Preeta. She sneaks out of the house and goes to the marketplace where she is supposed to meet him to take her evil plan further.

After the hospital, Preeta and Srishti were in the nearby market which is the market Nidhi heads to meet Shabhum. Preeta and Srishti are talking about Nidhi, just when Nidhi appears and sees them. She hides from them, meanwhile, Shambhu is drunk and tries to call Nidhi. Shambhu in his drunken state started shouting and saying something about Preeta, which revealed a shocking piece of information to the sisters. Shambhu said that Nidhi hired him to kill Preeta. The revelation leaves Preeta and Srishti in disbelief, unable to fathom Nidhi's sinister intentions.

Preeta becomes even more determined to confront Nidhi and uncover the reason behind her intense animosity. Despite Srishti's concerns, Preeta remains resolute in her quest for answers and is prepared to face her past head-on.

This episode was watched on Zee5.