Kundali Bhagya’s Abhishek Kapur shares birthday with Virat Kohli; Do you know their connection?

November 5 marks the birthday of the cricket legend, Virat Kohli. The cricketer is celebrating his 35th birthday today. Besides his supporters, the television industry also showered him with love on this special day.

Among the many wishes, one wish that stood out is actor Abhishek Kapur’s because the actor too turns a year older today. However, it might come as a surprise to many that the actor shares a connection with Virat Kohli.

How is Abhishek Kapur and Virat Kohli related?

Abhishek Kapur, best known for his role as Sameer Luthra, is childhood friends with Virat Kohli. On several occasions, he posted photos with the cricketer which raised the question among fans if they know each other. One photo posted on Abhishek’s social media in 2020 shows them very young. The two still share a great bond.

Check out Abhishek Kapur’s photo here:

Uploading the photo in which the two look at each other, he captioned it, “Top knock skipper @virat.kohli ! That smile after the 50 #RCB #viratkohli #delhiboys”

We found another Twitter post from 2017 that was a collage of the two friends. He wrote in the caption, "From our younger days to now not only have u matured as a cricketer but as a human being as well we have not spent much time together in the last few years but yes seeing u on field n ure interviews makes me realise d gud change in u wish u al d best cheeku. much love"

This picture was posted after Virat Kohli's wedding with Anushka Sharma.

Here's the Twitter post:

Did you know Abhishek Kapur tried his luck at cricket before becoming an actor?

Reportedly, Abhishek Kapur who hails from Delhi played cricket with Kohli for many years. Before venturing into the world of acting, he was a cricketer. In an interview with News18 in 2020, the Kundali Bhagya actor shared that he was not ready yet to reveal the reason behind the switch in his career. He said, “That’s something I am not ready to talk about yet. When I decide to narrate my story, you’ll get to know.”

On the acting front, Abhishek Kapur essayed the role of Sameer Luthra in the show Kundali Bhagya for 6 years. He bid adieu to his character earlier this year.

