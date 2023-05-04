Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih confirms dating Rohit Jadhav; Know more about him

Anjum Fakih is recently making headlines for her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress, who is best known for essaying the role of Srishti in Kundali Bhagya, has also grabbed all attention for posting a photo with her boyfriend on her official Instagram handle. Although she posted the photo and introduced him as her ‘love’, details about the guy were not known. This created curiosity among the fans. Readers can know more about him here.

Anjum Fakih confirms dating

Last year in November, Anjum Fakih confirmed that she was dating a guy who is not from the showbiz industry. He is marketing professional Rohit Jadhav. Without revealing details, Anjum continued posting his photos on social media. In February this year, she posted on his birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday to my one & only.” Again in March, she posted a photo with him and wrote a long paragraph where she mentioned, “And here I am going to admit, Introducing here my love Rohit. Yea he is the Hit in #ANHIT”

Who is Rohit Jadhav?

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Anjum opened up about her dating life and shared details about Rohit. She shared that they met during the pandemic. On being asked why she kept her partner’s name and face hidden, she shared, “He is one guy who doesn’t like too much attention or limelight. While I enjoy the attention that I get from my people and my fans, he is completely opposite of what I am.”

The two have a very cute love story and sharing how they fell for each other, Anjum said, “When the entire Kundali Bhagya team travelled Goa to resume our shoot for the show, we were there for straight two months far from our family. This was the time when we used to interact over chats, video calls and DMs. And the next thing I know, Rohit surprises me by coming over to Goa to celebrate Eid for a week. We didn’t even realise how time flew and while he was about to leave I realised that I have fallen for him after dating him for 2 months. That’s when I confessed that I love him.” The actress also added that she wants her fans to know that he had fallen for her way before she confessed her true feelings to him.

Anjum is hopeful that their relationship will turn into a lifelong partnership. She wants the journey with Rahul to blossom into something "more meaningful and beautiful."

