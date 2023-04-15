Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih visits Shraddha Arya; Fans react ‘from reel to real sisters’

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry. The actress is currently essaying the role of Preeta in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. She and her co-stars often make headlines for their social media posts where they share BTS clips with fans and the fun they have on sets of Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha has been a part of the show since its inception, and her acting chops gained her immense success and fame.

Preeta and Srishti in Kundali Bhagya

Recently, the Kundali Bhagya actress got injured on the sets of the show and shared this update with her fans. In a snap posted by the actress, it was seen that Shraddha’s leg is fractured. Despite being injured, Shraddha continues shooting for Kundali Bhagya to entertain her fans. The latest post on the actress’s official Instagram handle shows her resting on the bed with her leg in a cast. She rests her head on actress Anjum Fakih’s shoulder. Anjum plays the role of Shraddha’s sister Srishti in the television show.

The photo is uploaded by Anjum where the actresses look lovely and the caption reads, “#preetakisrishti aur #shrishtikipreeta forever.” Anjum also took to her story to upload a selfie with Shraddha and her sister Divya and wrote, “My constant.” Shraddha also commented on the post, “Always and forever.”

Take a look at Shraddha and Arya’s photo here:

Reacting to the photo, fans of Preeti and Srishti wrote, “Awwww.... U both. बहुत सारा प्यार.” Another wrote, “Pura real sister Lagta h apke.” “how cute Arora sister and luthra bahuye,” reads another comment. Others also commented wishing a speedy recovery to Shraddha.

About Kundali Bhagya

Ekta Kapoor's show Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyad, Anjum Fakih in pivotal roles. Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

