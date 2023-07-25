Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih watches Barbie with Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat and others; see PICS

Anjum Fakih is an immensely popular actress in the entertainment industry, boasting a huge following of fans. The talented diva has earned a great deal of recognition and acclaim over the course of her career. Anjum rose to fame after essaying the role of Srishti in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. She has been a part of the show since its inception and has received appreciation from her fans. Anjum has formed a close bond with her Kindali Bhagya co-stars and is often seen spending time with them. Recently, Anjum was seen hanging out with her co-stars and has shared a glimpse of it on her social media handle.

Anjum Fakih shares new PICS:

A few hours ago, Anjum Fakih took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with her fans and followers. Anjum had recently stepped out for a movie date with her Kundali Bhagya's co-stars aka best friends that is Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and more. In these photos, the best friends are also seen posing in the Barbie photo booth. Sharing these photos, Anjum penned a witty note and wrote, "Vibing in pinks Absolutely ten on ten A night to remember Cuz I am with my barbie And my Kens…."

As soon as this post was up on the internet, fans and friends immediately penned amazing comments on Anjum's post. Paras Kalnawat wrote, "Hi Barbies and Ken," Baseer Ali and more also dropped comments on Anjum's post.

Take a look at the post here-

Speaking about Barbie, the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hit the screens on July 21, 2023. The plot revolves around a doll residing in the vibrant world of 'Barbieland' who faces expulsion due to not meeting the expectations of perfection. As a result, she embarks on a thrilling adventure in the real world, seeking her place and discovering the true meaning of beauty beyond superficial standards.

On the personal front, Anjum Fakih recently made her relationship official with her beau Rohit Jadhav, who is a marketing professional.

Speaking about Anjum Fakih's professional life, the actress is currently seen performing gruesome stunts in Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

About Kundali Bhagya:

Kundali Bhagya witnessed a generation leap a few months ago, and Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad were roped in to play the main leads. Shraddha continues to essay the role of Preeta, whereas Shakti Anand essays the role of Karan. Kundali Bhagya premiered on July 12, 2017, and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali aka Luthra brothers are all smiles as they pose for a PIC