Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih welcomes Paras Kalnawat aka Rajveer on board in style, pens a poem for him; PIC

Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kundali Bhagya is winning the hearts of viewers for a long time and continues to do so. Recently, the makers introduced a 20-year generation leap in the show and Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyed, and Baseer Ali are roped in to essay the main roles now. However, Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih, and a few other main actors continue to be a part of the post-leap part of the show. Now Anjum Fakih who essays the role of Srishti Arora Luthra in Kundali Bhagya welcomed Paras Kalnawat on board with style.

Anjum Fakih's new post:

Today, Anjum Fakih took to her social media handle and shared a picture with Shraddha Arya and Paras Kalnawat. Sharing this picture, Anjum penned a long for Paras, who recently joined Kundali Bhagya. She wrote, "I don’t wanna play his mom Neither I want to be his maasi…Not objectifying him at all But this green eyed boy is all classy…A writer, an artist all in one That charismatic personaIt’s just not done…Hope you find us as your fam Share your poems Will totally jam…So here’s me saying this on record Rudra urf Rajveer welcome aboard @paras_kalnawat @sarya12 #shrishti #preeta #rajveer #kundalibhagya #zeetv Don’t forget to tune in tonight at 9:30 pm."

Take a look at her post here-

As soon as this post was on the internet, Paras Kalnawat commented, "Haayeee Overwhelmed. Such welcome. Blessed to be a part of this fam." Ruhi Chaturvedi also dropped a comment and wrote, "Sundar Maa, Sundar Maasi aur use bhi sundar ghar ka nayaa ladka . Perfect family (heart emoticon)." Sana Sayyad also dropped heart emoticons on Anjum's post.

Update on Kundali Bhagya:

After a 20-year leap, Shakti Arora is no longer a part of Kundali Bhagya because he does not want to play father to grown-up children. Sanjay Gangani is also not a part of Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha Arya, who essays the role of Preeta continues to be a part of the show. Post-20-year-leap episodes of Kundali Bhagya started airing on March 16. Kundali Bhagya premiered on 12 July 2017 and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

ALSO READ: PIC: Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih introduces her better-half Rohit; Celebrates two years of togetherness