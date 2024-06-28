Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar wishes his 'soul' Vinny Arora on her birthday; drops SWEETEST video

Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife, Vinny Arora, are the sweetest couple in the television fraternity. While the Kundali Bhagya star is popular for his acting chops and onscreen charm, Vinny's innocence grabs netizens' attention.

Undeniably, the two share a heartwarming bond and often reflect major couple goals. Well, today (June 28), Vinny Arora is celebrating her birthday. On the momentous occasion, the Rabb Se Hai Dua actor penned a touching note for his wife.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's wishes wife Vinny Arora on her birthday

Marking his wife's special day, Dheeraj Dhoopar made sure to make it more memorable for Vinny Arora by wishing her in the sweetest possible way. The Sherdil Shergill actor shared a video featuring his wife's goofy and happy moments.

Along with the lovely frame, wishing the love of his life, Dheeraj wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the woman who has my heart , my soul & my love. Everyday with you is a gift. With each passing year, my love for you only grows stronger & deeper. You are my everything. I cherish you more than words can say."

Have a look at the post:

Ridhi Dogra and others comment

Reacting to the birthday special video, Ridhi Dogra also extended birthday wishes to Vinny Arora. The Jawan actress penned, "Happy and healthy birthday wishes to the Best girl." Sasural Simar Ka fame Jayati Batia mentioned, "#Happytouuuuu my gorgeous girl..u r rock solid & I love you so much @vinnyaroradhoopar"

Advertisement

Further, fans also showered love and blessings in the comment section. One of the netizens remarked, "Hayeeeeee its sooo beautiful!!!! HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY VINNY You won at life as DD is your life partner , lots of love." Another comment read, "Happy birthday vinny DD sweetheart."

When Dheeraj Dhoopar went candid about Vinny Arora

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Tatlubaaz actor also talked about how his life changed after he met Vinny. He expressed that his wife has been his constant support through ups and downs. Dheeraj also mentioned that he feels incomplete without her. Currently, the couple is parents to their little son named Zayn.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage three breast cancer: Fully committed to overcoming this disease