Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura returns to set after injury; Co-actor Shraddha Arya lauds his work commitment

Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress garnered a lot of attention with her current role in Kundali Bhagya where she essays the lead role of Preeta. She has been part of the show since its inception. The show keeps the audience hooked with its interesting storyline and it recently took a generation leap. Post the leap, the show introduced many new faces. Now, Shraddha Arya's co-actor Manit Joura suffered an injury on the sets.

Shraddha Arya updates fans about Manit Joura's health

Yesterday, Shraddha took to her social media and uploaded a video of Manit Joura to update fans that the actor has suffered an injury on the sets. In her story, Shraddha mentioned that the actor 'broke into a glass window and literally tore open his hand'. The video shows Manit resting on a chair with his right hand covered in heavy bandage. There's also an image attached to the video that shows the scene where he suffered the injury.

Take a look at Shraddha's post here:

Shraddha also appreciated her co-actor's work commitment and wrote, "Injured himself on set. Within a few hours, he's back on sets. Back at work and all smiles #HatsoffHero" Manit reshared the post on his social media story and left a sweet message for Shraddha. He wrote, "You're all hearts Shrads! If I be half as dedicated as you are, I would be happiest. Thank you for your eternal kindness."

For those who started watching the show post the leap, it may come as a surprise that Manit Joura who was essaying the role of Rishabh Luthra left the show at the end of 2021. However, he returned in May 2022 after the showmakers introduced some changes to the show and his character.

About Kundali Bhagya

Speaking about Kundali Bhagya, the show witnessed a generation leap a few months ago, and Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad were roped in to play the main leads. Shraddha continues to essay the role of Preeta, whereas Shakti Anand essays the role of Karan. Kundali Bhagya premiered on July 12, 2017, and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm on Zee TV.

